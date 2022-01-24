Trevin Jones picks the best UFC bantamweight between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling 

Trevin Jones is full of respect for both Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling. Sterling is the reigning bantamweight champ while Yan is the interim champion. They are set to rematch down the line.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, Jones was asked to pick the best bantamweight between 'No Mercy' and 'Funk Master'. According to '5 Star', it's very difficult to pick the better fighter between the two. He believes that question will be answered when the rematch for the bantamweight title is held in the future.

Jones said he liked the aggression with which Sterling began the first fight with Yan at UFC 259 and is looking forward to seeing how the rematch plays out. Although he respects both Yan and Sterling's body of work inside the octagon, Trevin Jones claims he won't shy away from fighting either of them if they cross paths down the line:

"Oh man, that's tough, that's tough [to pick between Yan and Sterling]. I do like the way Aljo came out in the last fight. He came out very hot but you know, we just got to see it again, man. I've been to Tiger Muay Thai and I've seen Petr Yan train... that's definitely a good fight man. These guys are in my division, I don't want to pick any of these guys. I respect these guys. These guys are talented, they're doing their own thing. I'm not the type that'd hate on any of these guys. I see a 35er doing something nice, I acknowledge he did something nice. I'm a fan of these guys, I really am. But if I get matched up with them, it's going down," Jones said.

Check out Trevin Jones' interview with Sportskeeda MMA below:

Trevin Jones wants to fight Jose Aldo to fulfill late friend Kyle Reyes' dream

Given the chance, UFC bantamweight Jones would love to fight former featherweight champion Jose Aldo inside the octagon. The Guamanian fighter revealed that his late friend Kyle Reyes was a huge fan of Aldo and always wanted to see Jones share the octagon with the future Hall-of-Famer.

ACA MMA @ACA_League Kyle Reyes and Trevin Jones sporting the ACB fight kits! Kyle Reyes and Trevin Jones sporting the ACB fight kits! #ACB88 🔥 Kyle Reyes and Trevin Jones sporting the ACB fight kits! #ACB88 https://t.co/o83RbgqF26

Jones said he wants to fight Aldo at some stage in his career to fulfill his friend's dream. Reyes passed away at the young age of 30 back in August 2021. He developed severe pneumonia and suffered a collapsed lung a week after undergoing surgery for a torn bicep:

"The dream fight will be Jose Aldo just because that's my friend's idol and that's his dream fight. My friend loved Jose Aldo so bad," Jones said.

Jones is 13-7 as a professional fighter and has lost one out of three fights in the UFC thus far. He made his promotional debut by picking up an emphatic TKO win against Timur Valiev in 2020 but the win was later overturned into a no contest after he tested positive for marijuana.

He then went on to pick up another TKO win over Mario Bautista before succumbing to a submission loss at the hands of Saidyokub Kakhramonov in his last fight back in August 2021.

Edited by John Cunningham