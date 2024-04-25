Trial date finally set for Cain Velasquez's attempted murder case after pushback from D.A. representative

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has a trial date set for his attempted murder case, along with other charges, after a prolonged legal process.

According to a report from MMAJunkie, Judge Elizabeth C. Petersen decided the trial will commence on Sept. 9 in Santa Clara County, California, following a hearing on Wednesday. Velasquez's attorney, Renee Hessling, had sought a postponement due to incomplete subpoena evidence.

However, the district attorney's representative, Aaron French, argued against further delays, emphasizing previous continuances and the alleged victim's desire for a prompt resolution.

The judge sided with expediting the case, scheduling a pre-trial readiness hearing for June 26. Velasquez, who spent nearly nine months in jail before being granted $1 million bail with stringent conditions, has been allowed limited freedom for certain professional commitments.

Cain Velasquez reflects on time in jail

Cain Velasquez recently shared his experience of being incarcerated for eight months on attempted murder charges.

In a podcast interview with Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, Velasquez revealed a surprising takeaway from his time behind bars.

He said:

"Obviously, I have respect for everybody, and everybody’s living in their world and they're doing their thing, but I took the opportunity to be with myself for that time and it was good and bad, but it was mainly good. I believe a lot of people should experience something like that, like have their freedoms taken away, to appreciate what you have, and it’s the smallest of things that we take for granted."

His legal ordeal stems from a Feb. 2022 incident where he allegedly pursued and shot at Harry Goularte, who was accused of molesting Velasquez's young son at a daycare.

During the chase, Velasquez reportedly fired at a vehicle carrying Goularte and his family, injuring Goularte's stepfather. Goularte, facing separate child molestation charges, is awaiting his trial-setting hearing in July.