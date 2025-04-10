"Tried to glaze and got cooked for it" - Fans roast Ariel Helwani after slick jab by Sean O'Malley during interview

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley will get his chance at redemption in a rematch against Merab Dvalishvili for the title at UFC 316. On June 7, 'Sugar' will fight for the first time since losing the belt to 'The Machine' back in September 2024 at Noche UFC 306.

Ahead of his bout with his 'The Machine', Sean O'Malley means serious business, becoming uncharacteristically stoic. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, the former champion wasn't having much of the reporter's speculations outside of fighting.

When Helwani asked him how many cars he had in his garage, O'Malley sarcastically stated the obvious:

"Ariel, that would be one, two."

Fans are appreciating this no-nonsense version of O'Malley, with @ronnn_10 saying:

"tried to glaze and got cooked for it 😭"

Meanwhile, @BradyReeks said:

"This is the most likable moment of his career tbh"

Check out more comments below:

Comments on the video. [Screenshots courtesy: @Combat_Casuals on X]

Merab Dvalishvili plans to explore his striking in rematch with Sean O'Malley

It seems we'll see a vastly different title bout at UFC 316 than the one we witnessed at Noche UFC 306 last year. The reigning champion Merab Dvalishvili plans to explore a different gameplan when he locks horns once again with Sean O'Malley.

In their first bout, 'The Machine' managed to nullify O'Malley's legendary striking by using his grappling -- and wrestling. This time around, the Georgian champion sees himself utilizing his underrated striking game against the KO artist.

In a separate interview with Ariel Helwani, Dvalishvili said:

“I think how I'm going to fight Sean O’ Malley. I'm going to take some risks and I'm going to show my striking, too. That's what I'm thinking right now. Sometimes I'm a little crazy, so in some fights I'm gonna show my craziness."

This is quite a bold decision and might very well be a bluff by the champion. In perhaps O'Malley's only shining moment in their first fight, the American former champ appeared to have hurt Dvalishvili with a body shot. Risking another stand-up war with 'Sugar' might not be a great idea for the defending champion. If it's not broken, don't fix it, as they say.

Check out Merab Davlishvili's comments below:

