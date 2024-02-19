Triple H praises Dana White for kicking off TKO Group's "Anaheim takeover" with successful UFC 298 event

Dana White and the UFC returned to Anaheim, California, over the weekend. UFC 298 marked the biggest mixed martial arts promotion's first trip to the Honda Center since UFC 270, which was over two years ago. Triple H, who serves as the chief content officer of the WWE, praised the UFC CEO for the successful event.

Speaking on UFC 298, which also marked the first event held by either company following their 2023 merger under TKO Group Holdings, he tweeted:

"Congrats to @danawhite and @UFC on #UFC298! Last night was an incredible start to @TKOGrp ’s Anaheim takeover."

UFC 298 had an announced attendance of 18,186 with an announced gate of $7.26 million. It was reportedly the highest-grossing live event at the Honda Center and the highest-grossing MMA event in California history. Triple H and the WWE are set to return to the Honda Center for the first time in six years on Monday.

The two promotions merged on Sept. 12, 2023, and went public on the New York Stock Exchange as TKO, with an initial trading price of $103.05. It peaked at $105.50 a week later and currently sits at $85.63 ahead of the market opening on Tuesday.

Dana White discusses delay in Conor McGregor's return

Conor McGregor has not entered the octagon since breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021. Despite teasing a return at International Fight Week in June, Dana White recently hinted that McGregor may not compete until the fall.

Speaking with Kevin Iole, the UFC President discussed the delays in the return of 'The Notorious', stating:

"He is coming back from one of the nastiest injuries you could come back from. How long was Anderson Silva out when he did it? How long was Chris Weidman out when he did it? The guys who break that bone - that's an issue right there, number one. Number two is Conor McGregor doesn't need the f**king money. So, when you don't need the money, it's not as easy. I mean, Khabib. Khabib doesn't need the money, Khabib retired."

White added that, while the former double champ is training, he doesn't know if McGregor is healthy enough to return. He acknowledged that dealing with a fighter who does not need the money changes the dynamic of booking a fight.