Triple H wants UFC superstars Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier to join the WWE

Conor McGregor and Triple H

Professional mixed martial artists making a transition to pro-wrestling after a successful UFC career is not a rare occurrence anymore. We often see exciting and outspoken UFC superstars stepping into the world of pro-wrestling via WWE after hanging up their MMA gloves. The likes of Ronda Rousey and Matt Riddle have made the transition while the likes of Brock Lesnar and CM Punk went the opposite way, transitioning to the world of MMA from pro-wrestling.

Former WWE champion and Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development for WWE, Paul Michael Levesque, better known by the ring name Triple H has revealed that he is trying to capture the priceless signatures of UFC superstars Daniel Cormier and 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor to enter the world of pro-wrestling.

Triple H is monitoring Daniel Cormier's situation closely

Speaking to TMZ Sports on Saturday, Triple H revealed that he has already spoken to Daniel Cormier regarding a possible move to WWE but didn't disclose the capacity in which the former UFC heavyweight champion might be involved with the company.

"I love Daniel (Cormier), we've obviously talked a lot in the past. We've had conversations about him doing stuff with us in the past whether that's in-ring or whether that's commentary or doing different things."

Cormier's last fight inside the Octagon was against reigning UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic where DC ended up losing his title to the Croatian fighter. Following the defeat, Cormier announced that he will return to the Octagon one last time in a rematch against Miocic.

Triple H has monitored the situation with Cormier pretty closely all this while and plans to approach DC only when the time is right, while being respectful to the UFC and its president Dana White.

"I think we'd love to do something with him if the time is right - obviously, respectful to UFC and to Dana and everything else."

Another UFC superstar Triple H is keeping tabs on is the former lightweight champion, Conor McGregor. McGregor is undoubtedly the perfect fit for WWE, given his prolific skills on the microphone, his ability to attract crowds, and his unorthodox and entertaining fighting style. Therefore Levesque thinks that making the transition from MMA to pro-wrestling should be a cakewalk for the Irishman.

Triple H also jokingly said that if McGregor jumps ship at any point in time, a fight between Conor McGregor and Vince McMahon with the "Billion Dollar strut" on the line is a "match made in heaven".

"I think that Conor McGregor versus McMahon with that Billion Dollar Walk on the line? I think that's a match made in heaven!”