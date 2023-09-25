Tristan Tate cites Ali, Tyson, and Frazier as examples of greats who didn't sue for trash talk amidst Dillon Danis - Nina Agdal Twitter frenzy

Dillon Danis is set to make his return to combat sports on October 14th after a four-year hiatus as he makes his boxing debut, facing Logan Paul in an exhibition match. The mixed martial artist has spent much of the pre-fight build-up targeting his opponent's fiancee Nina Agdal, leading to a lawsuit from the couple.

Tristan Tate, the younger brother of Andrew Tate, took to Twitter to claim that 'El Jefe' has not gone too far, citing other instances of fighters talking trash without facing a lawsuit. Tate tweeted:

"For everybody talking about “going too far” when hyping a fight let’s remember. Muhammad Ali had his religion and name disrespected. Mike Tyson said he wanted to eat Lennox’s children. Ali called Frazier an Uncle Tom. Nobody sued. Posting images from Google? Get over it."

Check out Tristan Tate's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Danis voiced a similar opinion as he pointed out that Paul is the first fighter to sue his opponent while adding that even Evander Holyfield did not sue Mike Tyson after his ear was bit off, tweeting:

"Logan Paul has broken a record as the first person to sue their opponent before they fight in the history of any combat sports. That's wild!"

"Evander Holyfield didn't sue Mike Tyson for biting off his ear. Let that sink in."

Check out Dillon Danis' tweets below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is unclear how, or if, the lawsuits will affect the upcoming boxing match between Danis and Paul. Both fighters have, however, claimed that they will still show up for the bout.

Dillon Danis questions Logan Paul's intentions following lawsuit

While Dillon Danis is set to face Logan Paul in a boxing match next month, the latter has filed a lawsuit against his opponent for pre-fight banter targeting his fiancee. 'El Jefe' took to Twitter to question the social media personality's intentions, stating:

"If someone said something about your fiancé, would you rather have them jailed by the law or be allowed to punch that person for 18 minutes? Give your honest answer."

Check out Dillon Danis' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Although Paul has not responded to much of Danis' online comments, he will have the opportunity to silence him in the ring next month. While he has a significant size advantage and more experience in boxing, the mixed martial artist has a far more extensive combat sports history.