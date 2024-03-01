Tristan Tate commends Elon Musk's Grok update which aims to clarify "laws before they are passed by Congress"

Tristan Tate recently lauded Elon Musk's newest enhancement to his social media platform.

Musk's staggering $44 billion acquisition of the social networking giant X (then Twitter) in October 2022 sent shockwaves through the digital landscape. However, the subsequent rebranding and the tech mogul's penchant for sharing what some deemed controversial content ignited a storm of criticism.

Last November, Musk unveiled xAI Grok, a generative chatbot driven by artificial intelligence (AI). He recently announced on X an upcoming feature for his latest venture, aiming not only to simplify complex legislative proposals before they pass through the United States Congress but also to unveil the true intentions behind these proposed laws:

"In the coming weeks, Grok will summarize these mammoth laws before they are passed by Congress, so you know what their real purpose is."

The divisive social media influencer, who is also the younger sibling of Andrew Tate, responded to Musk's announcement:

"Super important update."

Grok is developed as a proactive initiative by Musk in direct response to the emergence of OpenAI's ChatGPT. The chatbot is built upon a large language model. It is currently in the beta testing phase and is exclusively available to premium users of the social media platform.

Tristan Tate speaks out in support of Elon Musk amid claims of X rule violations

Tristan Tate recently defended Elon Musk amidst accusations that the tech magnate exploited specific regulations on X to amplify his own posts despite his actions contradicting the platform's guidelines.

Tate backed Musk with an indifferent reply to a media outlet's report, suggesting that as the X CEO, Musk holds the power to make decisions about his platform, regardless of perceived fairness or inconsistencies:

"Who gives a sh*t? I smoke cigarettes in my own bed but don’t allow women to do the same. It’s MY bed."

The accusation against Musk revolves around his choice to deactivate the community notes feature for one of his posts. This feature, shaped by community input, enables users to comment on posts, including offering fact-checks or presenting opposing viewpoints for context.

Many app users have expressed dissatisfaction with this move, criticizing Musk for purportedly disregarding the platform's rules and regulations.