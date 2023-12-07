Tristan Tate demands a new feature in Elon Musk’s $44,000,000,000 investment by embracing Kim Jong Il-inspired activities

Both Andrew and Tristan Tate have, in the past, expressed support for Elon Musk and more particularly, the platform X (formerly Twitter).

Previously, the Tates have commended X as being an alternative to traditional media outlets, many of which, according to them, function with ulterior motives and are tools for manipulation, rather than information.

Recently, Tristan Tate took to X and demanded that the platform create a media page for itself. A media page typically contains information for the press and media outlets, as well as ways in which verified members of the press can directly contact the entity in question.

Tristan Tate shared a tweet in which portraits of the Supreme Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, ordered a portrait of himself to be paraded around the streets. He did so alongside the caption:

"I’m going to start doing this with my selfies until @elonmusk builds a media page for X."

A common agenda that the Tate brothers have spoken of is the idea that mass media is used by those in power to manipulate and mislead. They have often called the political hierarchy, or the powers that be, 'The Matrix', and have spoken in depth on the importance of breaking free from it.

Andrew and Tristan Tate affirm their support for Conor McGregor's Presidential goals

Speaking on their podcast, the Tate brothers affirmed their support for Conor McGregor, who has, in the recent past, expressed an interest in running to be the President of Ireland.

Tristan said:

"Conor McGregor, who I do not know personally, I've never met him, I don't think you (referring to Andrew Tate) have ever met him, is considering, strongly considering, running to be President of Ireland. I think that's a wonderful idea. I think that any country, whether they be Irish, or Congolese, or Ivorian, or Morrocan, their government has sold out their people, then I believe that it's that people's prerogative to elect who they like. And Conor McGregor has shown his hand, with an intention of running for political office."

Later, Tristan Tate labelled Conor McGregor a "warrior" and a "family man," and commended him for his fighting spirit. To conclude, he added:

"I must say, me and you (referring to Andrew Tate), are Irish. We are 25% Irish, and if Conor McGregor runs for any election, I, if I'm allowed to travel, will fly to Ireland, to Limerick, where my grandfather was born, and vote for his ass."

