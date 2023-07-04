Tristan Tate gives a one-word reaction to Jake Paul’s ‘Happy 4th of July’ post with girlfriend Jutta Leerdam

Tristan Tate showed respect to Jake Paul in a recent social media interaction.

Jake Paul took to Twitter and wished his followers a happy Fourth of July. He posted a picture of himself and his girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, with this tweet. Paul stated that their relationship is the embodiment of The American Dream:

“Two of us are made in America. The other is made for me. The American Dream is real. Happy 4th of July. @JuttaLeerdam_ @Ford,” Jake Paul Tweeted.

Jake Paul @jakepaul @Ford Two of us are made in America. The other is made for me. The American Dream is real. Happy 4th of July. @JuttaLeerdam_

Tristan Tate responded with a one-word reply to the post to give his wishes in return:

“Respect,” Tristan Tate responded.

The younger Tate sibling does not shy away from sounding his opinions with absolute brutal honesty. He recently sparked another controversy about his comments on former Love Island star Malin Andersson. However, Tate replied to Jake Paul’s July 4th post with a one-word reply that said enough about his perception of the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

The Paul brothers, Logan and Jake, have had a bit of a complicated equation with the Tate siblings. While Andrew and Tristan Tate have both expressed critical opinions about Logan Paul in the past, they have displayed immense respect for Jake on multiple occasions.

When the talks of an influencer super fight between Andrew and Jake started gathering steam, Tristan Tate ruled out the possibility of the fight due to their mutual respect. During his interview with Patrick Bet David, Tristan Tate praised Jake Paul for competing professionally against lifelong martial artists.

Jake Paul is gunning for a rematch against Tommy Fury

After making a name for himself as a YouTuber, Jake Paul transitioned to professional boxing in 2020. While there was widespread interest in his competitive career, most people were uncertain about his chances against experienced martial artists like boxers and MMA fighters.

However, Paul did quite well for someone with little combat sports experience. He amassed a respectable 6-0 record, defeating the likes of Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva. However, Paul met his match with Tommy Fury, who defeated the younger Paul sibling via a split decision.

‘The Problem Child’ is set to go up against MMA legend Nate Diaz on August 5th. He took to Twitter recently to call out Tommy Fury for a rematch and called for a 10-round rematch at 185 lbs weight in October.

Jake Paul @jakepaul I've asked my team to send tommy fury the contract for rematch as early as October. Need to handle business on August 5 and then we run it. 185 pounds. 10 rounds. Simple.

“I’ve asked my team to send tommy fury the contract for rematch as early as October. Need to handle business on August 5 and then we run it.”

185 pounds. 10 rounds. Simple,” Paul tweeted.

Before avenging the loss against Tommy Fury, Paul has to get past Nate Diaz. It is not an easy job by any means. But if he manages to secure a win, he will add another MMA legend to his resume.

