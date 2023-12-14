Tristan Tate gives his one word response to the news of Tucker Carlson Network's collaboration with Rumble

Social media influencer Andrew Tate's younger brother, Tristan Tate, weighed in on the addition of Tucker Carlson and his network on the online video platform Rumble.

Carlson was suddenly removed from his position at Fox News as the host of his evening show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, earlier this year in April. He has since hosted his own show Tucker on Twitter (then rebranded as Tucker on X) and even hosted former US president Donald Trump on it.

In his latest venture, he launched his own media company Tucker Carlson Network, a subscription streaming service. The network recently joined Rumble, a web hosting service that is ideal for video content.

Tristan Tate reacted to the news by reposting the announcement post on X with a one-word reaction.

"Massive."

Andrew Tate and his brother also use the platform to host their show, TateSpeech. The two brothers are no longer under house arrest but cannot leave Romania with their case still being contested in court.

Tristan Tate backs Conor McGregor for Irish presidency - "I will fly to Ireland and vote for him"

Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate are strongly in support of Conor McGregor if he decides to run for the Irish presidency.

In the wake of recent riots in the capital city of Dublin, McGregor has taken an increased interest in social issues of his home country and voiced his opinions on X (formerly known as Twitter). The constant discussions have also led him to speculate about running for the head of state in Ireland.

On TateSpeech, the Tate brothers revealed their slight Irish ancestry and backed McGregor.

"Conor McGregor – who I do not know personally by the way, I have never met Conor – is considering, strongly considering running to be president of Ireland. I think that is a wonderful idea."

"I would believe that Conor McGregor far more reluctant to send random Irish to die in places like Iraq than these old Irish leaders who’ve never seen a day in combat in their life and also me and you (Andrew Tate) are Irish."

"We are 25% Irish and if Conor McGregor runs in any Irish election I will fly to Ireland and vote for him."

