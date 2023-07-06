Tristan Tate takes fresh shot at Mark Zuckerberg as he asks for fans' help to be allowed into the new social media platform Threads

Controversial influencer Tristan Tate has directed a query towards billionaire tech moghul Mark Zuckerberg in regards to his new social media platform, 'Threads'.

The 34-year-old uploaded a post on Twitter, asking his fans to perform a task. Tate said that if people wanted to have him on the new social media platform, they would have to screenshot the post and send it to Zuckerberg, asking the Meta CEO why he banned Tate from Instagram for posting pictures of cars.

The influencer added that any person who was successful in getting a reply from Zuckerberg would be awarded a prize:

"If you want me on Threads, I suggest you thread a screenshot of this to Zuck and ask him how I got banned for posting car photos? Takes IG to login. Prize to anybody who gets him to reply."

An individual responded to Tate's post with a screenshot, showing he had messaged screenshots of Tristan and Andrew Tate's Instagram accounts to Zuckerberg, asking the tech moghul to once again ban them from his platform.

Tate praised the user for his attempt at humor but clarified that he did not have an Instagram account and the one present in the screenshot was created by his fans:

"Haha this is actually good but I don’t have an account these are run by fans :)"

Mark Zuckerberg's new platform has become a hot topic for discussion, sparking a Threads vs. Twitter debate.

Apart from the internet battle, there have also been talks of Zuckerberg and Twitter owner Elon Musk competing in a fight. UFC president Dana White has also chimed in on the topic, saying that he would be open to hosting an octagon fight between the two tech billionaires.

Fans react to Tristan Tate's jibe at Mark Zuckerberg

Tristan Tate has been in the news for various controversies, including his problematic comments and his run-ins with the law.

Tate, along with his brother Andrew, was recently indicted on multiple charges including rape and human trafficking. Many have criticized the Tate brothers on social media for being a bad influence on today's youth.

Tristan Tate's tweet against Mark Zuckerberg also did not go down well with several individuals who poked fun at him in the comments section.

One claimed that Threads was better off without Tate's presence on it.

Another user accused the influencer of playing the victim card.

A few more comments under Tate's tweet can be seen below:

