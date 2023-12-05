Tristan Tate takes a moment on the first anniversary of his arrest to ponder the period spent in custody and the current constraints imposed

The month of December will mark the one-year anniversary of Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate's arrest that took place on December 30, 2022.

Tristan Tate took to social media to share his thoughts on the occasion. The 35-year-old uploaded a post on Twitter speaking about how he should be living his life right now instead of being detained in Romania.

"This Christmas I should be on an American Airlines first class flight to Alabama. Looks like I will still be imprisoned within Romania. In 4 weeks we mark the 1 year anniversary of my arrest. One year of my life stolen," wrote Tristan Tate.

Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested on December 29, 2022, on multiple charges including rape, human trafficking, and forming an organized gang to exploit women.

The duo spent several months in Romanian before they received bail from the authorities on March 31, 2023. The Tate brothers then went on to spend their time under house arrest.

In August, they received an order to remove the house arrest restrictions from them but were not allowed to leave Romania. After being released from house detention, Andrew Tate uploaded a post sharing his first night out of prison.

"After 10 months. 3 in jail, 7 at home. After 15million euro of asset seizures. After an inditement based on nothing. The file was passed to a Judge who has ruled it weak and circumstantial. I have been released from house arrest but must remain within Romania. Now. To the Mosque. Alhamdulillah."

Andrew Tate arrest: 'Cobra's brother Tristan Tate speaks about the lesson he learned from his time in prison

Tristan Tate's recent tweet is not the first time the controversial influencer has spoken about his experience of the last year. On November 28, Tate uploaded multiple pictures of himself and his brother in a post on Twitter.

In the caption, the 35-year-old spoke about his passports being seized and denied the accusation against him in court. Tate then described his trial as an 'exciting journey'.

"I am both a British and an American citizen: Almost a year ago a foreign government seized both passports and all assets they could get their hands on citing claims against me which could have been disproven in seconds. Seconds. I’ve spent this entire year in custody, a lot of in prison. I am still under a form of arrest right now. How was this allowed to happen? Important lesson, your government doesn’t care about you. Luckily I can take care of myself. Ironically it’s going to be people within Romania that clean up this mess, it’s been an exciting journey. Your only real security is in your friends and your network."

