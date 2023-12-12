Tristan Tate urges Denzel Washington to decline the role of general Hannibal in Antoine Fuqua’s new Netflix film

Controversial influencer Tristan Tate does not appear happy with Hollywood actor Denzel Washington's latest acting choice. News recently broke that the two-time Academy Award winner would join hands with long-time collaborator Antoine Fuqua to play the role of General Hannibal of Carthage in a new Netflix project.

The announcement has received backlash from the public. A Tunisian news publication named La Presse released a piece claiming that the decision to cast Washington as the army general would be historically inaccurate, due to the possible difference in skin tone between the two personalities.

Tate also took to social media to share his thoughts on the issue. The 35-year-old uploaded a post urging Washington not to take up the role.

"Don’t do it Denzel …. Not Denzel," wrote Tristan Tate.

Tristan Tate and his brother Andrew Tate are popular names in the world of social media. The duo was arrested in December on multiple charges including human trafficking and rape. The Tate brothers were then sent to spend time in a Romanian jail. After spending months in prison, the duo got bail in March but were then placed under house arrest.

The Romanian authorities lifted the house-arrest restrictions in August but their movement was still restricted. in the latest update, the Tate brothers received some relief regarding their movement in Romania by the court.

Fans react to Tristan Tate's message for Denzel Washington

Several of Tristan Tate's fans on Twitter took notice of his post regarding Denzel Washington and took to the comments section to share their thoughts on it. One individual echoed Tate's sentiment, hoping that the Hollywood actor would not go ahead with the role.

"I really hope he doesn't actually do it... he's one of my favorite actors."

Another person commented that they had long desired to watch a film about the topic in question but have now lost interest due to the casting controversy.

"No way! I was waiting for the day when they finally made a movie about this amazing Empire... (look it up, it is worth the time). [Thumbs down emoji] I'll stick to my imagination and documentaries.

But some were optimistic about Washington's casting in the role.

"It is Denzel, though. If anyone could pull this off... It'd be him."

