“Truly an inspiration” - Fans show their love for Rodtang’s epic KO over Edgar Tabares in Denver

Fight fans across the globe have shown their love for Rodtang Jitmuangnon after re-living his epic KO victory over Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10.

‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang exercised his dominance over the centuries-old Muay Thai sport with another outstanding ovation when he debuted in Denver, Colorado last May. His bravery, survival instincts, fearlessness, and his exuberant love for the sport have garnered some hardcore fans.

Even more so, when he delivered yet another all too-familiar KO against Mexican WBC International Champion Edgar Tabares.

ONE Championship commemorated his U.S. debut with the caption on Instagram that hyped up all the fans in the comment section below:

“ Rodtang’s U.S. debut was an absolute THRILLER 💥 Can the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion defend his throne against Superlek on September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34? 🏆 @rodtang_jimungnon.”

Before you watch the clip, check out what some of the fans have posted:

As the Singapore-based promotion announced above, Rodtang will defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against long-time foe and current ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34.

After months of uncertainty, fans are finally going to witness the biggest Muay Thai battle they’ve ever seen yet, when Thailand’s best pound-for-pound strikers collide. Expect nothing but fireworks between the two flyweights as they fight for supreme dominance on September 22.

ONE Friday Fights 34 will be broadcast live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube Channel at 8:30 am ET.