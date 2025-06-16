"Trying to get a cheap win" - UFC veteran questions Rodolfo Bellato’s integrity after UFC Atlanta no contest with Paul Craig

Former UFC fighter recently slammed Rodolfo Bellato following his disappointing no contest result against Paul Craig at UFC Atlanta. The individual chastised Bellato for attempting to win by faking a scenario.

Bellato faced Craig in a light heavyweight encounter at UFC Atlanta this past weekend. The fight was stopped in the first round when 'BearJew' landed an illegal upkick on Bellato, leaving him unconscious on the canvas. However, when referee Kevin MacDonald went to check on the Brazilian, he grabbed MacDonald's legs, believing the fight was still on.

Many in the MMA community were outraged by Bellato's antics, accusing him of pretending his unconsciousness in order to earn a disqualification win. However, the bout was ultimately deemed a no contest. During the post-fight show, UFC desk analyst Anthony Smith discussed the entire fight sequence, taking aim at the 29-year-old:

''Listen, guys: I'm going to be hard on Bellato: As the upkick happens, he looks to the referee to see if the referee realized that was illegal. You see his eyes come to the referee to protest, and then realizes, 'Maybe I can get a free win.' Lays there, pretends he's unconscious, jolts back awake, allegedly. The referee comes over. That is a man that is awake. Pretends to grapple the referee as if he's unconscious, trying to get a cheap win. I've been doing this a long time, and I know what it looks like when somebody is faking it.'' [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Craig and Bellato were initially scheduled to face each other in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 106 last month, however, the Brazilian withdrew himself out of the matchup after suffering from herpes.

Rodolfo Bellato issues statement after a no contest against Paul Craig at UFC Atlanta

Many bashed Rodolfo Bellato's actions following Paul Craig's illegal upkick at UFC Atlanta, which resulted in a no contest.

In response, Bellato took to social media and gave his take on the matter. 'Trator' said that he was genuinely unconscious after taking a shot from Craig, dismissing everyone's suspicions that he was cheating.

''God knows about all things!...And I saw some things on the internet, saying I was an actor there and stuff.. the moment i was on the ground, i didn't expect to get kicked in the face (illegally).. it was a strong kick, when I looked at the judge to complain, my whole body began to tingle and my vision disappeared.. after that i dont remember anything. Anyone who's known me the longest knows I would never do this, I've never run from war''

