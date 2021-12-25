"Trying to make me look stupid on TV" - Michael Bisping slams Ricky Simon for misdirected anger after UFC Fight Night win

Michael Bisping has blasted UFC bantamweight Ricky Simon for his comments in the post-fight interview at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus.

Ricky Simon put on a career-best performance at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus, knocking out bantamweight veteran Raphael Assuncao in emphatic fashion.

Michael Bisping then entered the octagon to get Ricky Simon's immediate post-fight reaction. The former UFC middleweight champion asked the now No.13-ranked bantamweight if he had his sights set on a ranked opponent next now that he has secured his own place in the top 15.

Simon's response clearly irked Bisping, as he commented on his recent Q&A, stating:

"He goes I've beaten ranked guys before. I said well you definitely weren't ranked, because he wasn't ranked. There's absolutely no need for him to- He's trying to make me look silly. Trying to make me look silly and I'm literally relaying the information I was told to say. So how about you direct your venom at him and tell him not to be such a little s***. How about that?"

You can check out Michael Bisping's full Q&A below:

What is next for Ricky Simon in the UFC?

Despite their slight disagreement, Ricky Simon ultimately did tell Michael Bisping that a fight with No.12 ranked Sean O'Malley would appeal to him. O'Malley only recently entered the rankings himself after finishing Raulian Paiva in the first round at UFC 269.

Sean O'Malley would certainly be an excellent matchup for Ricky Simon, with 'Sugar's name value moving ever closers to the likes of McGregor and Diaz. However, O'Malley seems unlikely to accept a fight with an opponent as stylistically suited to the fight as Simon.

The No.13-ranked bantamweight could instead pursue bouts with the likes of Frankie Edgar or Pedro Munhoz, both of whom are established names in the division. A victory over either man would likely be enough to see Ricky Simon enter the top 10 of the division.

