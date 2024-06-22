Turki Alalshikh plots to convince Dana White and director Zack Snyder to bring "Cinderella Man-like" UFC movie to the big screen

Already an established figure in the boxing world, Turki Alalshikh wants to make an impact on growing MMA in Saudi Arabia. Following the first UFC fight card in the country, His Excellency was pleasantly surprised with the success of the event on June 22.

Shortly after the conclusion of the main event, Alalshikh and Dana White joined Jon Anik live on the broadcast to announce that the promotion would return to Saudi Arabia in early 2025. The Saudi adviser also noted that he wants his friend Zack Snyder to direct a "big" UFC movie similar to 'The Cinderella Man.'

Alalshikh said:

"I want to have a meeting with [Dana White] and the director Zack Snyder, who's a friend. We want to talk about doing [a] big movie about the UFC. Like 'The Cinderella Man' [or] something like this. I would like to convince Zach Snyder — he liked the idea — and convince also Dana."

Neither Alalshikh nor White went into any further detail on the idea but White appeared to approve of the notion, smiling and nodding as Alalshikh explained his thoughts. Snyder did not publicly comment on the announcement.

The UFC has been represented in several Hollywood movies in the past, most recently in 'Road House' starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor.

Turki Alalshikh details desires for next UFC Saudi Arabia event

Following the inaugural UFC Saudi Arabia event, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh made his wishes for a second and bigger event in the country to soon arrive.

In his conversation with Jon Anik and Dana White, Alalshikh said that there were 12,000 fans in attendance on June 22 and he hopes to have a 30,000 crowd at the next UFC event.

His Excellency seemed to want either a pay-per-view event or a major Fight Night card on his land next. White obliged on all claims, saying the UFC would return to Saudi Arabia in the first quarter of 2025 and also host two Power Slap events around the same time.

Alalshikh also noted that he wants to see women featured on the next fight card in Saudi Arabia with the June 22 Fight Night event having zero female bouts.