Turki Alalshikh teases "surprise" promoter for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight, fans suspect Dana White involvement: "This could get wild"

Dana White may very well be involved in the highly anticipated Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford matchup, at least according to combat sports fans on social media. Saudi sports minister Turki Alalshikh has quickly become the most powerful man in boxing, and he recently teased a surprise that got fans talking.

Ad

Apparently, an unrevealed promoter will be at the helm of the expected bout between Alvarez and Crawford. Moreover, it'll take place on a surprising platform, according to Alalshikh, who revealed the same during his X Spaces session. He said:

"There's a surprise about who will be the promoter of this big fight and the platform you will see it on."

Check out Turki Alalshikh's tease:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Naturally, fans flocked to the tweet with their thoughts on the matter. White has long been a critic of boxing, and believes that only through the will of Alalshikh has the sport been repaired, at least to some degree. Moreover, the 'platform' teased by the Saudi sports minister could be UFC-related.

Boxing matches are often streamed on DAZN and TNT Sports, with other platforms having far lesser opportunities. This time, though, it could be Netflix, which has already streamed a boxing event, though to a mixed reaction from fans. One of them said:

Ad

"It's gonna be Dana and on Netflix"

This was echoed by another fan:

"Dana White and Netflix?"

Some were excited by the new:

"Woahhh let's do it!!"

The same is true for others reacting to Alalshikh's statement:

"Canelo vs. Crawford under UFC-style promotion? This could get wild"

Check out a collage of fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Dana White's possible involvement with Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford

White and Crawford are familiar with each other as well. In fact, the pound-for-pound boxing great was cageside at UFC 306, where the UFC broadcast mistakenly referred to him as rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Ad

Dana White and Turki Alalshikh have launched a new boxing promotion together

Earlier this month, Dana White and Turki Alalshikh announced their goal to create a boxing league that will mirror the UFC in terms of organization and format. White, who is the UFC CEO, will serve as the executive leader and public face of the boxing league, which remains unnamed.

Ad

Check out Dana White announcing his boxing league with Turki Alalshikh:

Expand Tweet

White has long spoken about his interest in venturing into boxing. At one point, he was expected to spearhead a Zuffa Boxing promotion under Zuffa, LLC, which has since changed to TKO OpCo, LLC. Unfortunately, it never came to fruition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.