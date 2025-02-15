"Turning him, turning him, turning him" - MMA journalist shares honest take on Canelo Alvarez's potential shortcoming Terence Crawford could exploit

Canelo Alvarez's recent four-fight deal with Riyadh Season all but confirmed a blockbuster fight against the undefeated Terence Crawford in September. Though Crawford ranks above Alvarez in almost all major pound-for-pound rankings, many believe the two weight class difference will be hard for the American fighter to handle.

However, veteran MMA journalist Luke Thomas got a gameplan 'Bud' could enforce on his Mexican counterpart to emerge victorious. Thomas addressed the situation in a recent Q&A session on YouTube.

The 54-year-old stated Alvarez is flatfooted and Crawford should circle the 34-year-old, constantly turning the four-division champion. Moreover, he also suggested that 'Bud' should walk down the super middleweight champion, which admittedly is easier said than done.

Thomas said:

"Turn him. He's flat-footed. Constantly giving him angles, turning him, turning him, turning him. I believe that. And walking him down too, which is going to be easier said than done."

Check out Luke Thomas' comments below [2:23:20]:

Alvarez's upcoming fight is against IBF super middleweight champion William Scull on May 3. A victory over Scull would make him an undisputed super middleweight champion again, making the potential Crawford fight all the more lucrative.

Eddie Hearn claims Canelo Alvarez wanted to fight Jake Paul

Before Canelo Alvarez signed the four-fight deal with Riyadh Season, rumors swirled about a fight between Alvarez and Jake Paul, the star of crossover boxing. Eddie Hearn was the first to break the news in an interview.

In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Hearn was asked about the matter by the veteran MMA journalist. The Matchroom Sport chairman doubled down, claiming the fight was a done deal. As the fight didn't materialize, Hearn speculated Turki Alalshikh might've not liked Alvarez fighting Crawford in September, coming off a crossover bout against Paul.

Hearn said:

"Originally, the plan was for Canelo Alvarez to fight Terence Crawford in September. And, you know, in my opinion, maybe His Excellency didn't want to stage a fight like Crawford against Canelo Alvarez after Canelo against Jake Paul. So maybe they had a conversation and said, 'Look, you know, I don't want to do that'."

He added:

"And one of the problems with this is Canelo had to fight in May. He wasn't going to wait until September. So, probably in Canelo's head, he's going, 'Jake Paul in May, Crawford in September, sweet! What a great year! You know, cash the check. But maybe the Crawford fight disappeared, and then, you know, His Excellency said, 'Look, we'll give you the fight in May,' and sort of mapped out a schedule."

Interestingly, he refused to answer when Helwani enquired whether Alvarez might've used Jake Paul as bait to garner a massive deal from Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of General Entertainment Authority.

Check out Eddie Hearn's comment's below (6:52):

