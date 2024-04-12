They say twins do everything together and that certainly appeared to be the case at ONE Fight Night 21 when both Tye Ruotolo and Kade Ruotolo secured nearly identical rear-naked choke submission victories.

Competing on the same card for the first time since ONE on Prime Video 5, the reigning ONE submission grappling world champions moved to a combined 12-0 under the ONE banner.

First, Kade put away Brazilian standout Francisco Lo via an arm-in guillotine he later dubbed the "Ruotolo-tine."

Not to be outdone, Tye scored the same submission over his opponent, Aussie debutant Izaak Michell, to retain his ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship. In an Instagram post, featuring both brothers' finishers, ONE wrote:

"Sub so nice, they did it TWICE. What do you call this insane submission by twin brothers Kade and Tye Ruotolo?"

ONE Championship fans shared their appreciation for the Ruotolo brothers' slick submission skills in the Instagram comments, writing:

"Twin power!"

"Big brother choke."

"That's the 'I have long arms RNC.'"

"Ruotolos are built different."

"I'll watch these guys over Gordon Ryan any day."

With their respective wins, Kade and Tye kept their perfect records under the ONE banner intact, each one moving to 6-0.

Kade Ruotolo is excited to test his skills in MMA at ONE 167

Having established himself as one of the world's greatest grapplers, Kade Ruotolo is ready to test his mettle in mixed martial arts.

On Friday, June 7, the current ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion will strap on the four-ounce gloves for a clash with American MMA standout Blake Cooper. During the ONE Fight Night 21 post-fight interview, Ruotolo said:

"I’m super fired up. It’s been a long time coming. I have a tough opponent in Blake Cooper ahead of me. The entire Cooper family are legend. Heavy hands and good wrestling. It will be an amazing matchup."

For Cooper, it will be just his second appearance for ONE Championship, but thus far, he has shown flashes of brilliance, scoring a combined amateur and professional record of 5-1 with four of his wins coming by way of finish — three in the opening round.

ONE Championship fans in North America can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 7.

