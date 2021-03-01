Twitter in disbelief as UFC champion Jan Blachowicz does recovery in freezing lake ahead of UFC 259

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will be competing in the biggest fight of his career this weekend. Ahead of UFC 259, the hard-hitting Polish fighter seems to be undergoing a unique recovery process as he was seen taking an ice bath in a frozen lake.

The UFC's official social media handles released footage of Jan Blachowicz taking a dip and relaxing in a chilling frozen lake. The frozen lake ice bath recovery process has been used by Dutch extreme athlete Wim Hof, aka The Iceman.

Here is the clip of Jan Blachowicz relaxing in a frozen lake:

Sit back and relax 🥶 #UFC259 is only five days away! pic.twitter.com/3y6oYVBJH6 — UFC (@ufc) March 1, 2021

The clip quickly went viral within MMA Twitter, who were quick to react to Blachowicz's unique recovery method. Here are some reactions:

How can you do this while being in such a good mood? pic.twitter.com/m0mrmE6fL2 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 1, 2021

YOU SHOULD ALL BE TERRIFIED BY THIS MAN https://t.co/5AWMteGCMD — Amy (@Aye_Scotty) March 1, 2021

Yeah izzy has lost. A man that bathes outside like this needs to be locked up https://t.co/GhWgNroWkp — Turin (@TheTurin27) March 1, 2021

It's probably the Wim Hof method. One of the healthiest things you can do. — Félix (@Flix30206342) March 1, 2021

Jan Blachowicz will defend the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 259 against Israel Adesanya

At the upcoming UFC 259 pay-per-view, Jan Blachowicz will put his UFC light heavyweight belt on the line for the first time since winning the title. At UFC 253, Blachowicz won the vacant title by beating Dominick Reyes.

At the same pay-per-view, Blachowicz challenger at UFC 259, Israel Adesanya, defeated Paulo Costa to retain his UFC middleweight title in the main event.

The UFC 259 main event will mark Adesanya's first fight at light heavyweight. The reigning 185-lbs champion will be moving up a weight class and is aiming to become the latest entrant in the UFC double champion club.

The Last Stylebender won the middleweight title when he beat Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 to mark his first UFC title win. This weekend at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Adesanya will aim to make history in one of the most stacked UFC cards of all time.

UFC 259 will also feature two other title fights. Amanda Nunes will defend her UFC featherweight title against Megan Anderson, whereas Petr Yan will defend the UFC bantamweight championship against Aljamain Sterling.

The rest of the card will feature the likes of Islam Makhachev, Thiago Santos, Aleksandar Rakic, and former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz.