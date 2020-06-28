Twitter Reacts to the incredible main event between Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker from UFC Vegas 4
- Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker bagged the Fight of the Night Award for UFC Vegas 4.
- Here is how the Twitter world reacted to the incredible main event between Poirier and Hooker.
Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker delivered a Fight of the Year contender tonight in the main event of UFC Vegas 4. The fight was everything we ever hoped for, especially the second round of the bout which will arguably go down as one of the best rounds of all time.
Fighters and pros from all around the world of Mixed Martial Arts reacted to the incredible main event between Poirier and Hooker, and here are some of the best tweets in reaction to the former interim Lightweight Champion's win at UFC Vegas 4.
The champ himself congratulated Poirier on his outstanding win:
And the Champ-Champ herself, as well:
Here are some more reactions from some of our favorite fighters.
The former interim champion, 'El Cucuy' also had his eyes on the fight:
And so did the reigning interim Lightweight Champion:
Some more interesting reactions to Dustin Poirier's win in the main event of UFC on ESPN 12.
What's next for Dustin Poirier?
Heading into this fight, Dustin Poirier suffered a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, 'The Diamond' got back to winning ways in the best possible way one could've imagined, putting together an all-time classic with Dan 'The Hangman' Hooker.
Nevertheless, it remains to be seen what's next for Dustin Poirier and while he will be spending some quality time with his family and recovering from this savage bout, fans would definitely love to see 'The Diamond' back in action before the year. The man himself also claimed that he could possibly fight one more time in 2020 or 2021 itself.
A fight against former interim Lightweight Champion, Tony Ferguson could be on the cards but Poirier could get his rightful shot at the Undisputed UFC Lightweight Champion of the world, after Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje settle their rivalry over the World Title.Published 28 Jun 2020, 10:04 IST