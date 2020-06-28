Twitter Reacts to the incredible main event between Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker from UFC Vegas 4

Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker bagged the Fight of the Night Award for UFC Vegas 4.

Here is how the Twitter world reacted to the incredible main event between Poirier and Hooker.

Dustin Poirier with a big W

Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker delivered a Fight of the Year contender tonight in the main event of UFC Vegas 4. The fight was everything we ever hoped for, especially the second round of the bout which will arguably go down as one of the best rounds of all time.

Fighters and pros from all around the world of Mixed Martial Arts reacted to the incredible main event between Poirier and Hooker, and here are some of the best tweets in reaction to the former interim Lightweight Champion's win at UFC Vegas 4.

The champ himself congratulated Poirier on his outstanding win:

Congratulations @DustinPoirier great fight — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) June 28, 2020

Thank you champ https://t.co/koWNXmRqtG — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 28, 2020

And the Champ-Champ herself, as well:

Here are some more reactions from some of our favorite fighters.

My heart was skipping beats waiting on Bruce! Great job @DustinPoirier #UFCFightNight — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) June 28, 2020

@DustinPoirier a fucking stud and prob one of the most entertaining guys in @Ufc although there’s tons! You always get the best of the Diamond — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) June 28, 2020

The former interim champion, 'El Cucuy' also had his eyes on the fight:

Great🥇Fight, Well Done Gentlemen #ufcvegas4 ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) June 28, 2020

And so did the reigning interim Lightweight Champion:

That was an awesome fight. Good win for @DustinPoirier and @danthehangman definitely deserves a seat at the big dog table. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) June 28, 2020

Great job @DustinPoirier !!! Diamonds are forever. Lafayette’s own. Parker’s dad, great job my brother. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 28, 2020

That @ufc fight gear @DustinPoirier is gonna auction off has a ton of DNA on it... — Forrest Griffin (@ForrestGriffin) June 28, 2020

I would come out of retirement for either one of these guys — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) June 28, 2020

Fight of the year @Ufc — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) June 28, 2020

Some more interesting reactions to Dustin Poirier's win in the main event of UFC on ESPN 12.

What a treat that was! Excellent night of fights and an absolutely incredible main event #UFCVegas4 — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) June 28, 2020

What a fight!!!! Dem boyz went at it but @DustinPoirier a dawg! Much luv to him and @BrendanAllenMMA for reppin Louisiana right!! #ufcvegas4! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) June 28, 2020

What's next for Dustin Poirier?

Heading into this fight, Dustin Poirier suffered a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, 'The Diamond' got back to winning ways in the best possible way one could've imagined, putting together an all-time classic with Dan 'The Hangman' Hooker.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen what's next for Dustin Poirier and while he will be spending some quality time with his family and recovering from this savage bout, fans would definitely love to see 'The Diamond' back in action before the year. The man himself also claimed that he could possibly fight one more time in 2020 or 2021 itself.

A fight against former interim Lightweight Champion, Tony Ferguson could be on the cards but Poirier could get his rightful shot at the Undisputed UFC Lightweight Champion of the world, after Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje settle their rivalry over the World Title.