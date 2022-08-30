"Rich white guy suggests voting for rich white party" - Twitter users disgruntled after Joe Rogan urges Americans to "vote Republican"

Twitter users were unhappy with Joe Rogan urging his listeners to "vote Republican" in a recent episode of his Spotify-exclusive show.
The host of the wildly-popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast recently slammed Democratic party politicians for their perceived mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic during his conversation with NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers.
Rogan and Rodgers believe that the measures in place in some Democrat-led states were missteps. With that in mind, Rogan said that he hopes American citizens have learned from the failures of the current regime and will "vote Republican" in the upcoming midterm elections.
Check out Joe Rogan's comments in the clip below:
The UFC color commentator's statement caused a wildfire of criticism from disgruntled Twitter users.
One commenter suggested that Rogan is only endorsing the Republican Party as he's a "rich white guy" who only cares about protecting his wealth. These sentiments were echoed by a few people who believed Rogan was just chasing the money.
"Rich white guy suggests voting for the rich white party. Color me surprised," one user wrote.
Another segment of commenters pointed out that a former Republican president, Donald Trump, was in power during the height of the pandemic. They argued that Republican politicians were also guilty of mismanaging the outbreak.
"But but wasn't republican in charge when/during most of the pandemic?"
Aaron Rodgers reveals Joe Rogan helped him craft 'COVID-19 game plan'
Aaron Rodgers shares the same views as Joe Rogan when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines. The NFL superstar notably declined to get the shot and credited the podcaster for the "game plan" he concocted in case he gets the disease.
Appearing as a guest on the Spotify-exclusive podcast, the Green Bay Packers quarterback said:
"And you know, you helped me with… a game plan to be ready in case I did get COVID," Rodgers told Rogan. "And I followed it to a tee and when I got COVID, you know within 36 hours I was, you know, symptom-free and feeling amazing."
Listen to the full episode of the JRE podcast below:
Rodgers found himself in the middle of a controversy in November when he tested positive for COVID-19 after previously stating that he had been "immunized" ahead of the football season in August.
Two days later, he revealed that he did not get vaccinated, claiming that he was allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) vaccine.