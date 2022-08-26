It is a clear violation of the First Amendment - Twitter users shocked after Mark Zuckerberg reveals details about FBI interference with Facebook on Joe Rogan's podcast

Netizens on Twitter were shocked after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan that Facebook limited visibility of the controversial Hunter Biden laptop story.

The founder of Facebook admitted the matter during an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. According to Zuckerberg, his company did so due to a request from the FBI to restrict election misinformation:

"We took a different path than Twitter. Basically, the background here is that the FBI, I think, basically came to us... some folks on our team. [They said], 'Hey, just so you know, you should be on high alert, we thought there was a lot of Russian propaganda during the 2016 election. We have noticed that basically, there's about to be some kind of that's similar to that. So just be vigilant.'"

Watch the video below:

Minds💡 @minds BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg tells Joe Rogan that Facebook algorithmically censored the Hunter Biden laptop story for 7 days based on a general request from the FBI to restrict election misinformation. BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg tells Joe Rogan that Facebook algorithmically censored the Hunter Biden laptop story for 7 days based on a general request from the FBI to restrict election misinformation. https://t.co/llTA7IqGa1

Twitter page Minds shared the clip, prompting a slew of responses from social media users. Meta quickly responded by pointing out that Zuckerberg didn't necessarily drop a bombshell as he had made the same statement before the Senate in 2020.

Meta Newsroom @MetaNewsroom @minds None of this is new. Mark testified before the Senate nearly two years ago that in the lead up to the 2020 election, the FBI warned about the threat of foreign hack and leak operations: usatoday.com/story/tech/202… @minds None of this is new. Mark testified before the Senate nearly two years ago that in the lead up to the 2020 election, the FBI warned about the threat of foreign hack and leak operations: usatoday.com/story/tech/202…

Nonetheless, those who heard about the issue for the first time had their minds blown.

Many believe that under-reporting Hunter's scandalous story is considered election interference. Hunter's father, Joe Biden, of course, ran and won the presidency during the 2020 US elections.

Kristi Leigh @KristiLeighTV @minds @TimRunsHisMouth If hiding the Hunter Biden laptop story or even “decreasing its distribution” at the behest of the FBI wasn’t election interference I don’t know what is. These criminals always project. #FBICorruption @minds @TimRunsHisMouth If hiding the Hunter Biden laptop story or even “decreasing its distribution” at the behest of the FBI wasn’t election interference I don’t know what is. These criminals always project. #FBICorruption

In my eyes it’s a criminal issue. But by his admission, they were treating it as political. He manipulated it. @minds It stinks of election interference, as well. He called it a “political” issue.In my eyes it’s a criminal issue. But by his admission, they were treating it as political. He manipulated it. @LibertyTemen @minds It stinks of election interference, as well. He called it a “political” issue. In my eyes it’s a criminal issue. But by his admission, they were treating it as political. He manipulated it.

Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 @MrAndyNgo @minds Evidence of election interference from within the US that has never been properly investigated. @minds Evidence of election interference from within the US that has never been properly investigated.

Kyle Becker @kylenabecker @minds You have no idea how sleazy this sounds as someone who ran an influential Facebook page during the 2016 election. I want to take a shower after hearing this. Zuck has a bunch of snot-nosed Woke punks taking direction from government agents on what is 'allowed' to be read. Gross. @minds You have no idea how sleazy this sounds as someone who ran an influential Facebook page during the 2016 election. I want to take a shower after hearing this. Zuck has a bunch of snot-nosed Woke punks taking direction from government agents on what is 'allowed' to be read. Gross.

Liberty Temen @LibertyTemen @minds This is a bombshell. If the government asks a private institution to censor it is a clear violation of the 1A @minds This is a bombshell. If the government asks a private institution to censor it is a clear violation of the 1A

However, there are also those who are in the camp that Zuckerberg's statements were nothing too important. The group raised several points to squash the notion that the FBI deliberately tried to protect Biden.

Jordan McDonell @JordanMcDonell3 @minds Zuckerberg said the “distribution was decreased” not censored. Also the FBI informed Facebook to be on “high alert” about the coming info and did not “request” FB to “restrict election information”—that’s not in the video. Your spin is disingenuous. @minds Zuckerberg said the “distribution was decreased” not censored. Also the FBI informed Facebook to be on “high alert” about the coming info and did not “request” FB to “restrict election information”—that’s not in the video. Your spin is disingenuous.

Joy @JoysCareVillage @minds Who cares what Hunter did. He wasn’t a special advisor to the president and didn’t get $2 billion from the Saudis while working in the administration. What was that $2 billion Jared got from them? @minds Who cares what Hunter did. He wasn’t a special advisor to the president and didn’t get $2 billion from the Saudis while working in the administration. What was that $2 billion Jared got from them?

𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝔽𝕖𝕟𝕔𝕙𝕚 𝕋𝕨𝕖𝕖𝕥s - ℙ𝕠𝕝𝕚𝕥𝕚𝕔𝕤 @EL_czarcasmagoy @Am4r1c4N @resurrecti0nman @Everett74708702 @MrAndyNgo @minds Oddly enough none of those you mention ever staged an attack on our country. None of them stole highest level documents. None of them failed at every single endeavor they touched. Those ‘whataboutisms’ no longer work. Your guy was prob the biggest mistake you’ve ever made twice @Am4r1c4N @resurrecti0nman @Everett74708702 @MrAndyNgo @minds Oddly enough none of those you mention ever staged an attack on our country. None of them stole highest level documents. None of them failed at every single endeavor they touched. Those ‘whataboutisms’ no longer work. Your guy was prob the biggest mistake you’ve ever made twice

Larry @GorillaWolf69 @LibertyTemen @minds You really couldn’t follow that clip? No wonder Dr. Rogan is able to trick so many of you. @LibertyTemen @minds You really couldn’t follow that clip? No wonder Dr. Rogan is able to trick so many of you.

Chad. @RevolutionbyCT @LibertyTemen @minds Hahaha really? Facebook got weaponized by Russia and Cambridge Analytica to trick y’all into voting for trump. The man said stop election MISINFORMATION. This isn’t a bombshell at all, it’s another TRUMPed up nothingburger. @LibertyTemen @minds Hahaha really? Facebook got weaponized by Russia and Cambridge Analytica to trick y’all into voting for trump. The man said stop election MISINFORMATION. This isn’t a bombshell at all, it’s another TRUMPed up nothingburger.

Lachlan Martin @TheBocChoi @LibertyTemen @minds The FBI is not the government, it's merely a branch of it. Plus they didn't force facebook to censor it, they just asked they take precaution in thr distribution of this information until a 3rd party fact checker proved it @LibertyTemen @minds The FBI is not the government, it's merely a branch of it. Plus they didn't force facebook to censor it, they just asked they take precaution in thr distribution of this information until a 3rd party fact checker proved it

Joe Rogan points out how anyone can abuse Mark Zuckerberg's Meta smart glasses

Early in their conversation, Joe Rogan spoke to Mark Zuckerberg about the current state of virtual reality and the technological innovations that Meta is currently working on.

The Meta CEO then spoke about his company's collaboration with Ray-Ban to produce smart glasses, a product that comes with a voice-activated camera and microphone. The device allows users to take photos or videos while being discreet.

The UFC commentator then challenged Zuckerberg on whether Meta's smart glasses could potentially violate privacy. The Meta CEO responded by saying, "I guess, in theory." However, Zuckerberg pushed back and said the glasses came with a blinking indicator to alert people that a smart glass user was filming.

Listen to the full episode of the Joe Rogan Experience below:

