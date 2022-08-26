It is a clear violation of the First Amendment - Twitter users shocked after Mark Zuckerberg reveals details about FBI interference with Facebook on Joe Rogan's podcast

Netizens on Twitter were shocked after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan that Facebook limited visibility of the controversial Hunter Biden laptop story.
The founder of Facebook admitted the matter during an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. According to Zuckerberg, his company did so due to a request from the FBI to restrict election misinformation:
"We took a different path than Twitter. Basically, the background here is that the FBI, I think, basically came to us... some folks on our team. [They said], 'Hey, just so you know, you should be on high alert, we thought there was a lot of Russian propaganda during the 2016 election. We have noticed that basically, there's about to be some kind of that's similar to that. So just be vigilant.'"
Watch the video below:
Twitter page Minds shared the clip, prompting a slew of responses from social media users. Meta quickly responded by pointing out that Zuckerberg didn't necessarily drop a bombshell as he had made the same statement before the Senate in 2020.
Nonetheless, those who heard about the issue for the first time had their minds blown.
Many believe that under-reporting Hunter's scandalous story is considered election interference. Hunter's father, Joe Biden, of course, ran and won the presidency during the 2020 US elections.
However, there are also those who are in the camp that Zuckerberg's statements were nothing too important. The group raised several points to squash the notion that the FBI deliberately tried to protect Biden.
Joe Rogan points out how anyone can abuse Mark Zuckerberg's Meta smart glasses
Early in their conversation, Joe Rogan spoke to Mark Zuckerberg about the current state of virtual reality and the technological innovations that Meta is currently working on.
The Meta CEO then spoke about his company's collaboration with Ray-Ban to produce smart glasses, a product that comes with a voice-activated camera and microphone. The device allows users to take photos or videos while being discreet.
The UFC commentator then challenged Zuckerberg on whether Meta's smart glasses could potentially violate privacy. The Meta CEO responded by saying, "I guess, in theory." However, Zuckerberg pushed back and said the glasses came with a blinking indicator to alert people that a smart glass user was filming.
Listen to the full episode of the Joe Rogan Experience below: