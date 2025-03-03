  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev
  • Two of Alex Pereira's most feared strikes will leave Magomed Ankalaev "vulnerable" at UFC 313, claims elite UFC striker in eye-opening breakdown

Two of Alex Pereira's most feared strikes will leave Magomed Ankalaev "vulnerable" at UFC 313, claims elite UFC striker in eye-opening breakdown

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Mar 03, 2025 16:00 GMT
Alex Pereira (left) will face legitimate wrestling threat against Magomed Ankalev (right) at UFC 313. [Images courtesy: @alexpoatanpereira and @ankalaev_magomed on Instagram]
Alex Pereira (left) will face legitimate wrestling threat against Magomed Ankalev (right) at UFC 313. [Images courtesy: @alexpoatanpereira and @ankalaev_magomed on Instagram]

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev's upcoming UFC 313 fight has been regarded as a new age clash having the classic striker vs. wrestler dynamic. While many experts predict it to be a close contest, UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen thinks that a few aspects tilt the fight heavily in Pereira's favor.

Ad

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Allen analyzed the upcoming fight. He drew attention to the fact that Ankalaev has been vulnerable to Jan Blachowic’s leg kicks and Thiago Santos’ left hook in his otherwise near-perfect run in the UFC, adding:

“Thiago Santos dropped Ankalaev with a left hook. As [an orthodox], that's everybody throws against a southpaw - a lead hook. I just feel like he's there for it. He got dropped by Thiago Santos, a very good striker. But, Pereira literally has one of the scariest left hooks you have seen in the UFC. He has the most deadly left hook.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Allen further stated:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“And also, his calf kicks. They're horrible. He throws them so nice. It's crazy. Two things you've seen Ankalaev be vulnerable to… Calf kicks and left hook.”

Check out Arnold Allen's comments below (13:11):

youtube-cover
Ad

Arnold Allen predicts Magomed Ankalaev’s potential strategy, but thinks Alex Pereira can counter it

Speaking further in the aforementioned breakdown video, Arnold Allen said that he believes Magomed Ankalaev must use his wrestling to realistically have a chance to defeat Alex Pereira. He said:

“It just feels like Ankalaev has to get Pereira down. He has to take him down, control him, wear him out, submit him, ground and pound him. You've seen videos now, Ankalaev doing some ground-and-pound throws… I'm not sure if that's his strategy.” [14:17]
Ad

That said, Allen is not certain if the strategy will work for Ankalev as he continued:

“My foretell though, it must be so easy for Pereira to correct what he has to correct. He's obviously, clearly the best striker, you know… His kickboxing is levels above. All he has to work on is not getting taken down… And the rest should follow.” [14:36]

Pereira vs. Ankalaev will headline the UFC 313 pay-per-view event scheduled to take place on Mar. 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight will mark Pereira's fourth light heavyweight title defense and Ankalaev's second crack at the title. The Russian fighter previously fought Jan Blachowicz in the vacant title fight at UFC 282, which resulted in a split draw.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी