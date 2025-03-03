Two of Alex Pereira's most feared strikes will leave Magomed Ankalaev "vulnerable" at UFC 313, claims elite UFC striker in eye-opening breakdown

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev's upcoming UFC 313 fight has been regarded as a new age clash having the classic striker vs. wrestler dynamic. While many experts predict it to be a close contest, UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen thinks that a few aspects tilt the fight heavily in Pereira's favor.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Allen analyzed the upcoming fight. He drew attention to the fact that Ankalaev has been vulnerable to Jan Blachowic’s leg kicks and Thiago Santos’ left hook in his otherwise near-perfect run in the UFC, adding:

“Thiago Santos dropped Ankalaev with a left hook. As [an orthodox], that's everybody throws against a southpaw - a lead hook. I just feel like he's there for it. He got dropped by Thiago Santos, a very good striker. But, Pereira literally has one of the scariest left hooks you have seen in the UFC. He has the most deadly left hook.”

Allen further stated:

“And also, his calf kicks. They're horrible. He throws them so nice. It's crazy. Two things you've seen Ankalaev be vulnerable to… Calf kicks and left hook.”

Check out Arnold Allen's comments below (13:11):

Arnold Allen predicts Magomed Ankalaev’s potential strategy, but thinks Alex Pereira can counter it

Speaking further in the aforementioned breakdown video, Arnold Allen said that he believes Magomed Ankalaev must use his wrestling to realistically have a chance to defeat Alex Pereira. He said:

“It just feels like Ankalaev has to get Pereira down. He has to take him down, control him, wear him out, submit him, ground and pound him. You've seen videos now, Ankalaev doing some ground-and-pound throws… I'm not sure if that's his strategy.” [14:17]

That said, Allen is not certain if the strategy will work for Ankalev as he continued:

“My foretell though, it must be so easy for Pereira to correct what he has to correct. He's obviously, clearly the best striker, you know… His kickboxing is levels above. All he has to work on is not getting taken down… And the rest should follow.” [14:36]

Pereira vs. Ankalaev will headline the UFC 313 pay-per-view event scheduled to take place on Mar. 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight will mark Pereira's fourth light heavyweight title defense and Ankalaev's second crack at the title. The Russian fighter previously fought Jan Blachowicz in the vacant title fight at UFC 282, which resulted in a split draw.

