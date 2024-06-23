“Two different people” - Superlek mixes fighting styles for upcoming matchups with Kongthoranee, Jonathan Haggerty

Though he already has two fights booked, Superlek plans to use two very different game plans for his opponents.

This Friday, June 28, 'The Kicking Machine' will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand for a co-main event clash against rising Thai standout Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Friday Fights 68.

The fight will serve as a precursor to Superlek's highly anticipated title clash with Jonathan Haggerty on September 6 when ONE Championship heads back to the United States for the first time in a year and a half.

Speaking with ONE Championship days away from his clash with Kongthoranee inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Superlek spoke about the different approach he plans to take for his fight on Friday compared to the game plan he'll execute against 'The General' later this year.

"Kongthoranee and Haggerty are two different people with different styles," he said. The game plan will not be the same for these two."

ONE Championship will present ONE Friday Fights 68 live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 28. Click here to purchase the event via pay-per-view.

Superlek could become a two-sport king with a win over Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168

While Superlek's attention right now is 100% on taking out Kongthoranee in his home country, 'The Kicking Machine' has perhaps the biggest fight of his combat sports career right around the corner.

After a sensational pair of victories over Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa in his last two outings, Superlek has the opportunity not only to capture the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship—adding it to his collection which already includes the ONE flyweight kickboxing crown—but he could very well solidify himself as the No. 1 P4P fighter in the sport.

Of course, that'll be easier said than done against Haggerty, who has his own impressive hit list, which includes Nong-O Hama, Fabricio Andrade, and most recently, Felipe Lobo.

Follow this link for tickets for 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena.