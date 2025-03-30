Two-division MMA world champion Christian Lee says coaching gives him a different satisfaction: "I'm really enjoying it"

Reigning undisputed two-division MMA world champion Christian Lee may be enjoying his time as a successful professional athlete, but there is another role that he is simultaneously relishing.

In a recent interaction with the South China Morning Post, Lee spoke about the different feeling he gets whenever he coaches other fighters to improve their game, as he said:

"It's one thing being a fighter, but another thing being on the other side and helping fighters to get better and improve, so I'm really enjoying it."

Watch Christian Lee's full interview here:

'The Warrior's' expertise as a tactician was on full display recently, after his young brother, Adrian, notched his third straight victory under the world's largest martial arts organization with a first-round submission win over Takeharu Ogawa at ONE 172 last March 23.

'The Phenom' used a nasty anaconda choke to force a tap out of his Japanese foe in front of his home crowd inside Saitama Super Arena, while Christian was barking instructions from the ringside.

Christian Lee says that his brother Adrian is getting sharper everytime he steps in the ring

Although he was instrumental in the development and massive improvement of his younger brother's success, the older Lee is still in awe of how fast Adrian's improvement and development are as a fighter.

Christian also believes that Adrian has reached another peak in his full potential because he has seen firsthand how sharp he was against Ogawa compared to his two previous matches in the promotion.

The Evolve MMA and United MMA-affiliated athlete revealed this to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"He's definitely leveled up. I think every day he's in the gym, he's getting better, and you can see that his time off from his last fight to this one that he's getting sharper everytime he gets in there."

Fans can rewatch all the action from the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card via watch.onefc.com.

