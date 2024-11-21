"Two fake natties going at it" - MMA X reacts to fan-made Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall promo

Jon Jones has shown reluctance in accepting Tom Aspinall's challenge. However, it is a concept sought differently within the MMA community. Recently, an account on TikTok known as @fightcharge posted their mock trailer for this widely desired UFC heavyweight title unification clash with the video being shared on other social media platforms afterward.

An X account known as @ElonovMMA shared the clip resembling fans's desire for the fight. Several X users responded to the exciting trailer for this potential generational heavyweight MMA clash. An ample thread of tweets built up underneath the trailer consisting of fans hungry to see this fight get booked.

@FuseCS was not holding back from sharing his thoughts on the matchup:

"Can't wait to see these two fake natties going at it"

Trending

@yeahbedo was thrilled by the clip:

"This is awesome"

@HUFFmfer also showed his appreciation for the content:

"This is so [fire emoji]"

Check out other reactions below:

[Images Courtesy: @ElonovMMA tweet thread on X]

Check out the trailer for this hypothetical Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall contest below.

Expand Tweet

Jon Jones and the two prominent options in front of him

While many want to see Jon Jones take on Tom Aspinall in a heavyweight title unification fight. However, there is another prominent figure waiting in the wings. This individual in question is someone that the lineal UFC heavyweight champion seems even more curious to take on inside the cage.

'Bones' has shown his desire to face UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in his next fight. 'Poatan' is the only individual to collect UFC belts at middleweight and light heavyweight, adding excitement to the matchup. Moreover, his knockout-intensive style in the octagon has enthralled MMA fans.

Jones also claimed he would fight Aspinall if the UFC offered him 'f*** you money'. While UFC head honcho Dana White has remained positive about the possibility of this matchup, nothing is finalized yet.

The Rochester native has options in front of him following UFC 309. But, he has claimed to give up his title in pursuit of the Pereira super fight.

Whether it is Aspinall or Pereira, Jon Jones will have a blockbuster matchup. Thus, the fans remain intrigued with whatever ends up being the next in-cage task for one of the sports greatest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback