"Doing dumb sh*t with your boys" - Fans react to UFC 300 headliner Alex Pereira goofing around with Glover Teixeira

Alex Pereira still finds time to have fun in the build-up to UFC 300.

Glover Teixeira is Pereira's long-time mentor and training partner. The two have honed their skills over several intense training hours in the gym. They also have a pleasant, playful rapport with one another that was highlighted in a recent clip posted on Instagram.

In the footage, Teixeira and Pereira can be seen playing a silly game where one has to squat down and bounce up between the hands of the other.

Alex Pereira captioned the post on his personal account @alexpoatanpereira as follows:

"Two kids 😂 @gloverteixeira"

Several IG users, including another member of the UFC light heavyweight champion lineage, commented on the video.

@aaronmlopezz said:

"poatan smiling instead of the 🗿????? "

@mmasapiens stated:

"The happiest moments of a mans life... doing dumb sh*t with your boys ❤️"

@koi_carnage.fmt quipped:

"And they were saying Pereira doesn’t have head movement 🤷🏻‍♂️"

@chuckliddell wrote:

"😂😂😂😂"

@creedencedonovan_ stated:

"Seeing poatan laugh is wholesome"

@trinidad quipped:

"me with mosquitos"

[Images Courtesy: @alexpoatanpereira comments on Instagram]

Check out the two decorated Brazilian fighters playing the silly game below

Alex Pereira and the storyline of UFC 300

Glover Teixeira is tied right into the Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill title bout at UFC 300. While Hill vies for Pereira's gold, 'Sweet Dreams' never lost the light heavyweight title in the cage and vacated it due to injury after besting Teixeira at UFC 283.

Pereira faces a returning Hill, who previously competed in January of last year. He will look to avenge his mentor by notching his first defense of the 205-pound crown on April 13.

The native of Sao Paulo state captured the belt from Jiri Prochazka via second-round KO last November after winning a title eliminator against Jan Blachowicz via split decision last July.

'Poatan' became a double champion in his last outing and has risen to the top of this higher weight category after losing his UFC middleweight title to Israel Adesanya last April.

Pereira ascended to the rarefied air of multi-division UFC champion at UFC 295. This places him among names like BJ Penn, Conor McGregor, Randy Couture, Daniel Cormier, Georges St Pierre, Amanda Nunes, Henry Cejudo, and Jon Jones.