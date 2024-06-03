"Two forever interims," "War Brothers" - Fans react to Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje sharing heartwarming moment at UFC 302

MMA stars Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje greeted each other at UFC 302, which took place on June 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. After the culmination of the main event, Poirier was making his way back through the crowd when he shared a heartwarming moment with his former rival Gaethje.

Check out Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje's interaction below:

Several MMA fans took notice of the interaction and shared their reactions to the clip in the comments section.

One person showered praise on the two fighters by labeling them as:

"War brothers."

Another individual took a dig at them by pointing out how neither of the two fighters ever won the undisputed lightweight title.

"Two 'forever' interims. Learn how to wrestle or go to boxing please."

One fan shared their emotions at Poirier coming up short at UFC 302 but argued that 'The Diamond' could still possibly fight for the 'BMF' title.

"Damn. Sucks Dustin couldn't touch gold but he can do a final run for a 'BMF' belt. Either way, he's going down in history for his awesome battles. Don't forget, he beat many former champions."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

Poirier locked horns with Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title in the main event of UFC 302. The fight turned out to be a thrilling contest with many exciting moments. In the end, the Dagestani caught 'The Diamond' in a D'Arce choke and submitted him in the closing round of the fight.

What happened in the two fights between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje?

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje have shared the UFC octagon on two separate occasions. Their first encounter took place way back in April 2018. The two lightweights blew the roof off the arena that night and delivered a thrilling showdown.

In the end, Poirier emerged victorious with a TKO in the fourth round.

Five years later, Poirier and Gaethje were then scheduled for a rematch at UFC 291 in July 2023. This time, the 'BMF' title was on the line. 'The Highlight' avenged his loss that night by scoring a brutal head kick knockout in the second round of the fight.

