“Two of the most important people” – Denice Zamboanga pleased to shift gears in training camp alongside brother and fiance

Denice Zamboanga has surrounded herself with the people she loves the most, who double up as martial arts champions ahead of her first world title shot at ONE 166: Qatar.

The Filipina warrior puts her friendship with Stamp aside as she aims to put an end to the Thai’s reign as divisional queen. Their contest marks one of five incredible five-round wars on ONE Championship’s debut card in the region on March 1.

With so much at stake, the T-Rex Mixed Martial Arts Center affiliate knows she has to be in good company to ensure she leaves no stone unturned.

Thankfully for her, ‘The Menace’ doesn’t have to look far for guidance or help:

"Of course, I'm blessed to have my brother with me. He's been with me ever since I started, and he's still with me now. My fiance, Fritz, he's also handling my strength and conditioning for this fight. I'm happy that two of the most important people in my life are with me for this fight,” she told ABS-CBN News.

Her elder brother, Drex, knows all about facing some of the sport’s biggest names, having plied his trade in three divisions on the global stage over the past four years.

Moreover, the 30-year-old had experience as a champion when he claimed the vacant URCC MMA bantamweight strap in September 2019.

On top of that, Denice Zamboanga, the No.2-ranked atomweight MMA contender, has her fiance, Fritz Biagtan, to help her overcome other challenges that may surface during fight camp. Like Drex, Biagtan is a Filipino MMA champion.

With a strong team that has been diligently working her through the gears, Denice Zamboanga is ready to dish out one of her best performances when she returns.

Denice Zamboanga has it all to do at ONE 166

Despite being listed as a world title contender for years, Denice Zamboanga's pair of narrow defeats to Ham Seo Hee threw a spanner in the works. But the Filipina contender remains one of the top atomweight superstars for a reason.

The 27-year-old’s explosive grappling and good stand-up arsenal are just some of the things that she blends brilliantly whenever she is in action inside the circle.

It seemed to have reached a new level in her most recent victories against Lin Heqin and Julie Mezabarba, and it’s all down to her to polish those tools versus a well-rounded foe in Stamp.

ONE 166: Qatar will be broadcast live from Lusail Sports Arena on Friday, March 1.