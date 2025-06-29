"Two legends" - Fan react as Ilia Topuria links up with Merab Dvalishvili ahead of UFC 317

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jun 29, 2025 03:18 GMT
Fans react to Merab Dvalishvili meeting Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 317. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Fans react to Merab Dvalishvili meeting Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 317. [Image courtesy: @merab.dvalishvili on Instagram]

Hours before the UFC 317 main event, Ilia Topuria met Merab Dvalishvili backstage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This encounter caught the attention of fans and sparked a range of reactions.

Ad

'El Matador' is scheduled to face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight championship in the headliner bout of UFC 317. This fight presents Topuria with his first opportunity to become a two-division champion in the leading MMA promotion.

Dvalishvili, a long-time supporter of Topuria, met with the former UFC featherweight champion and his family backstage. A video of the meeting was shared by the promotion on their social media platforms.

Check out Ilia Topuria meeting Merab Dvalishvili below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ufc's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"Two legends"
Ad

Others commented:

"That sounds exciting! I bet the Georgian brothers will put on a great show at UFC 317."
"Ilia is literally from Spain."
"So ready for an amazing night!"
"UFC on another level"
"The champ is here the champ is here."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans&#039; reaction to Ilia Topuria meeting Merab Dvalishvili. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]
Fans' reaction to Ilia Topuria meeting Merab Dvalishvili. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]

For context, Dvalishvili was born and raised in Georgia, and Topuria also spent several years of his childhood there. Although the two UFC fighters were not close acquaintances prior to joining the UFC, they became good friends after they arrived in the leading MMA promotion.

Dvalishvili and Topuria have also shared several training sessions together, and given their strong bond, the UFC bantamweight champion has come to support his friend.

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications