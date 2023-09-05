"Two people died" - Joe Rogan exposes Pfizer over alleged evidence of their '100% efficacy' claim being highly misleading

Joe Rogan has been seemingly skeptical when it comes to the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine, even going as far as suggesting at one point that young and healthy individuals might not need to get vaccinated.

While he later backpedaled from these comments, his underlying skepticism about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines remains constant. In a recent episode of his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, he once again addressed the topic, this time focusing on Pfizer and its assertion of 100% efficacy.

During a candid conversation with late-night host Bill Maher, Rogan delved into the Pfizer vaccine study and uncovered what he saw as misleading findings. According to the Pfizer study, two individuals had tragically succumbed to the virus despite being fully vaccinated.

Rogan then pointed out that "two people died" while shedding light on the incongruity of labeling the vaccine as "100% effective". He also contended that this assertion was essentially derived from the fact that "two is 100% more than one." Expressing his initial disbelief, Rogan remarked:

"I didn't believe that, I said, 'that's bullsh**'... And then Robert Kennedy Jr. sent me an email with, like, the actual studies, and I read it, and I was like, 'holy sh**! They can do that?' Like, they can just [claim that], that's just a lie! That's not 100%. That's like, whatever the percentage is, you get 2,000, and one of them's dead. It's that percentage. That's the real percentage. It's not 100%. That's crazy!"

Check out the full segment from episode #2029 of The Joe Rogan Experience below:

When Elon Musk and Joe Rogan challenged a Covid-19 vaccine scientist to debate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Earlier this year, Dr. Peter Hotez, a prominent vaccine expert and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine, shared a Vice article titled 'Spotify has stopped even sort of trying to stem Joe Rogan’s vaccine misinformation' shedding light on Rogan's seemingly anti-vaccine stance.

The article highlighted Rogan's lengthy interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vocal anti-vaxxer and member of the Kennedy family.

Dr. Hotez's tweet, coupled with the article, prompted Joe Rogan to issue a challenge. Rogan offered Dr. Hotez $100,000 to a charity of his choice for a no-holds-barred debate with Kennedy on his show, signaling a willingness to tackle vaccine misinformation head-on.

Elon Musk also entered the fray, questioning Dr. Hotez's reluctance to engage in public debate. In response, Dr. Hotez extended an invitation to Musk to visit Texas Children's Hospital and gain insights into their vaccine research.

