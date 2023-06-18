Joe Rogan challenges vaccine scientist to face-off on bombshell JFK assassination theory, Elon Musk reacts

RFK Jr. recently told Joe Rogan a sensational theory about the assassination of his uncle, former POTUS John F. Kennedy.

JFK was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald in 1963 in Dallas, Texas while riding in a presidential motorcade through Dealey Plaza. There have been countless conspiracy theories about his assassination ranging from the involvement of the government to that of the mafia.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has now come up with yet another bombshell theory, alleging the involvement of the CIA and other intelligence agencies in his uncle's death.

The 2024 Democratic hopeful who is also a huge anti-vax advocate further shared some COVID vaccine info during his appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast.

Vaccine scientist Peter Hotez called out RFK Jr. for spreading 'misinformation' by sharing a VICE article about the same. The report covered several claims made by the politician on the JRE podcast, including the theory that COVID vaccines cause autism and other complicated health issues. Hotez also slammed Spotify for not 'trying to stem Joe Rogan’s vaccine misinformation.'

Rogan responded by challenging Hotez to a public debate on the topics against Robert F. Kennedy, offering to donate $100,000 to a charity of the scientist's choice. The UFC color commentator wrote on Twitter:

"Peter, if you claim what RFKjr is saying is “misinformation” I am offering you $100,000.00 to the charity of your choice if you’re willing to debate him on my show with no time limit."

When Hotez asked Joe Rogan to contact him personally, the JRE host refused to budge from his previous offer of a public debate.

Meanwhile, Twitter owner Elon Musk also jumped into the mix, taking a dig at Peter Hotez for apparently shying away from a public debate.

What did RFK Jr. tell Joe Rogan about the JFK assassination?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is contesting Joe Biden for the Democratic Party’s 2024 nomination. His father, RFK Senior was also assassinated by Sirhan Sirhan in 1968 while running for the Democratic presidential nomination.

According to RFK Jr. both his father and uncle were killed due to their differences with US intelligence agencies. The anti-vax proponent claims that JFK's assassination was a result of his opposition to the wars in Vietnam and Cuba. The 2024 Democratic hopeful believes even he needs to take safety precautions if he assumes office.

Kennedy Jr. told Joe Rogan on the JRE podcast:

“He realized very early on that the purpose of the CIA and the intelligence apparatus was to create a constant pipeline of new wars for the military industrial complex... Well, I gotta be careful and I'm aware of that. I'm not — I'm aware of that danger and I don't live in fear of it at all. But I'm not stupid about it and I take precautions.”

