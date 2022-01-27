What are Joe Rogan's views on the COVID-19 vaccine?

Joe Rogan has said that he is not against COVID-19 vaccination and believes there is a good scientific foundation supporting the jab. However, he argues that people shouldn't be quick to receive the vaccine if they’re not part of the "vulnerable" population.

During an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience in April 2021, the UFC color commentator explained his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. He did not refute the legitimacy of the medicine:

"There is some legitimate science behind this. The thing about people being upset at me... I'm not an anti-vax person. In fact, I said, I believe they're safe and I encourage many people to take them. I just said, I don't think that if you are a young, healthy person that you need it."

Rogan feels that people at risk should be vaccinated:

"If someone said, 'You have young, healthy 21-year-old people who eat well and exercise [and] are not at high risk for coronavirus, but you should think about other people.' I would say, well, that's a different argument and, yes, that makes sense. But I would say, are those people vaccinated? Shouldn't you vaccinate the vulnerable?"

Watch Rogan discuss the vaccine below:

Rogan contracted the virus in September 2021. In an Instagram video, he detailed the medication he took to aid his recovery from the illness.

Joe Rogan's podcast recently came under fire as 270 doctors, scientists, and healthcare workers organized a petition to have it taken down from Spotify due to alleged COVID-19 misinformation. Dana White came to the defense of the podcaster and questioned the legitimacy of the doctors that signed the document.

Joe Rogan was scheduled to get the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Joe Rogan attempted to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it was offered to him by Dana White. However, he ran into scheduling issues that did not permit him to receive the jab.

In the same episode, Rogan explained why he couldn't get the shot:

"I was going to get the vaccine. I was scheduled to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The UFC had allocated a certain amount of vaccines for all of their employees... I went in there, I spoke to Dr. Davidson and he said, 'The way the CDC has the vaccines allocated, we really have to do you at the clinic'… I said I can't, I don't have time… and then it got pulled."

Edited by Aziel Karthak