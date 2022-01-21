Dana White weighs in on online petition for shutting down Joe Rogan's podcast 

Dana White shot back at those who've been critical of Joe Rogan and have signed a petition to shut down his podcast.

Many voices in the medical community have been critical of Rogan for spreading what they believe to be misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic. One particular episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with virologist Robert Malone came under scrutiny for allegedly spreading baseless ideas and undermining the efficacy of the vaccine. The episode was taken down by YouTube.

A total of 270 doctors, science educators and physicians went on to sign an open letter asking Spotify to shut down the popular podcast.

During a recent appearance on the Full Send podcast, White was asked about the recent campaign against Rogan. The UFC president questioned the qualifications of the people who put their names on the open letter to Spotify and backed the popular commentator:

"I know they've come out and said there's like 200-250 doctors. I know when they started researching these people, they weren't really doctors... You're not canceling Rogan. And the thing is with Rogan, he's a brilliant guy. He does his homework and he knows what he's talking about."

White added that Rogan has too big a fanbase to get canceled. Kyle Forgeard, one of the co-hosts of the podcast, said that Spotify won't take any action since Rogan drives a significant amount of its revenue through subscriptions.

Check out the entire podcast below:

Brendan Schaub comes to Joe Rogan's defense

Brendan Schaub doesn't believe that Joe Rogan has bad intentions. Furthermore, he criticized Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the president, for trying to get Robert Malone canceled.

During a recent episode of The Fighter and the Kid podcast, Schaub called Rogan an "outlier who destroys all of them combined". He also stated that Rogan is objective and doesn't have an agenda, unlike major news outlets:

"It's like you want to shut this doctor [Robert Malone] down, which Fauci [chief medical advisor to the president] has done over and over again... But also with this it is like hold on, you want to cancel Rogan and this doctor because they don't agree with what you're saying? [Malone] is more qualified than you guys are... They don't like that Joe Rogan is this outlier who destroys all of them combined. So they're try to censor that... Joe doesn't have an agenda. If you watch CNN or Fox, there's an agenda, plan or narrative that they are pushing. Joe is not."

Check out the entire podcast below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Watch: Who will win the biggest fight of 2022?

Edited by Aziel Karthak