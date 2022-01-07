Why did YouTube take down Joe Rogan's podcast with Dr. Robert Malone?

Joe Rogan has a tendency to find himself at the center of controversy. In a recent turn of events, his episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with Dr. Robert Malone was taken down by YouTube after the 62-year-old's controversial remarks.

During his appearance on the podcast, Malone made inflammatory comments about the COVID-19 vaccine and accused the United States government of not handling the situation in a cautious manner. Malone also slammed the Joe Biden administration, accusing them of disregarding bioethics and federal laws.

"Our government is out of control on this and they are lawless. They completely disregard bioethics, they completely disregard the federal common rule, they have broken all the rules that I know of that I've been trained on for years and years, these mandates of an experimental vaccine are explicitly illegal. They are explicitly inconsistent with the Nuremberg code, they're explicitly inconsistent with the Belmont report. They are flat out illegal and they don't care and the only thing standing between us, and it's too late for many of our colleagues, the unfortunate colleagues in the DOD, hopefully we're going to be able to stop them before they take our kids."

Catch Malone's comments below:

Those words caused YouTube to take down the video from its platform.

Listen to The Joe Rogan Experience with Dr. Robert Malone below:

Dr. Malone was also banned from Twitter for constantly challenging the U.S. government on mandates regarding the COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Malone was also banned from Twitter for constantly challenging the U.S. government on mandates regarding the COVID-19 vaccines.

Joe Rogan's podcast guest Dr. Robert Malone urges people not to get their children vaccinated

In addition to the controversial remarks made on Joe Rogan's podcast, Dr. Robert Malone spoke against vaccines for children and advocated for people not to choose that route for their kids.

"The reason they are giving you to vaccinate your child is a lie. Your children represent no danger to their parents or grandparents. It's actually the opposite. Their immunity after getting Covid is critical to save their family, if not the world, from this disease."





