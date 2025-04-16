Tye Ruotolo believes he's got a long way to go before acquiring spot amongst BJJ royalty: "I haven't proved that point yet"

Reigning undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo recently revealed that his biggest goal is to be the greatest BJJ athlete in history.

But Ruotolo acknowledged that his current resume won't fit that description, which is why he continues to strive for greatness in his young and promising career.

Ruotolo mentioned this during his recent interview with Combat Sports Today, where he proclaimed:

"Yeah, for sure. You know, growing up, I always wanted to be cemented as the best. And the older I got, that went into, regardless of how heavy anyone was, I just want to be regarded as best. And I haven't proved that point yet."

Watch Tye Ruotolo's interview here:

The 22-year-old American is now scheduled to defend his 26-pound golden belt against Dante Leon in the co-main event of the ONE Fight Night 31 card on May 2 in front of the Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand.

This will be Ruotolo's second defense of his championship and is going to be his third meeting with the Canadian challenger after they split their first two meetings.

Kade Ruotolo says that Dante Leon is a tough challenge for him at ONE Fight Night 31

In another juncture of his interview with Combat Sports Today, the Atos representative mentioned that Leon is a tough opponent for him and pointed out his strong attributes heading into their championship clash.

Ruotolo also said that every contender at this point is a big challenge for him because of the level of competition, as he explained:

"Yeah, 100% you know? I feel like, once you get to the highest levels, everyone is tough, and Dante is no different. He's strong, he's flexible, he's well-rounded."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which goes down inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

