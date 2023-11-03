Tye Ruotolo can’t believe his dream gym in Costa Rica is close to completion: “It’s unreal”

Tye Ruotolo and his twin brother Kade having been planting their roots and building their own gym in Costa Rica, and it’s almost finished.

The BJJ superstars are building a home in the island nation, where BJJ mats meet sand, sea, and surf. Now, it’s all coming together.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, American submission grappling phenom, Ruotolo said:

“I'm so stoked. It's unreal. You know, I just got an update from the architect or from the builder, and I can't even. It's not. I can't even fathom it. What’s, what's going on over there? I haven't been there in a few months, so I just can't wait to go over there and see it."

The 20-year-old added:

“All of our hard work that you know, even we've been working out of this for our whole life. So it's kind of see it pan off, is unreal, especially because it hasn't really seemed too much like work. Of course, there have been tough times, you know, or the times I wanted to quit hard work, but it never seemed like I was dreading it. I never was unhappy, you know, like, I was just doing what I loved and to see what we're able to build for us and for our family now.”

Ruotolo is set to face Russia’s Magomed Abdulkadirov in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3rd.

The winner will be crowned the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

One more win for Ruotolo, and he could be coming home to paradise. He added:

“The gym's pretty much done. Our house which I've been trying to build for 17-18 years is getting fit. You know or just being able to get our pool and then we even got like an oven for the pizza. You like the brick pizza oven. So like this, everything that we could possibly want and hope and, you know, our dreams are coming true. And so it's just the perfect time.”

