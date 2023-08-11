Tye Ruotolo declares his submission-hunting approach will always ‘stay the same’

A leopard never changes its spots, and that phrase best suits Tye Ruotolo’s mindset on why he would never tackle another approach to his bread and butter.

Every time he steps inside the circle, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt is on a constant mission to prove why the grappling art should garner more attention from combat sports fans.

To make his dream of the ideal jiu-jitsu on the global stage turn into reality, he needs to maintain his relentless approach of chaining one submission after another, of course.

Following a third highlight-reel finish under the ONE banner against Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE Fight Night 13, the student of legendary grappling icon Andre Galvao vowed that he will never change his style regardless of what is on the table.

Tye Ruotolo told ONE Championship:

“So whoever I fight, my game plan stays the same, and my preparation stays the same.”

Although maintaining his victorious streak is pivotal to him, the 20-year-old superstar says it will not come at the cost of putting on a show for the world.

With four consecutive wins against Garry Tonon, Marat Gafurov, Reinier de Ridder, and Arslanaliev, Tye Ruotolo earned himself a shot at the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship.

As of now, no one knows what the future holds for the submission grappling star.

The only certainty is that he is possibly just ten minutes away from joining twin brother, Kade, as another world champion in the discipline he loves the most on the biggest platform.

North American fans can rewatch ONE Fight Night 13 on Amazon Prime Video.