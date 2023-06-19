Tye Ruotolo looking to face Gordon Ryan once healthy 

ONE submission grappling superstar Tye Ruotolo is not the type to kick a man when he’s down.

Despite his animosity with the notorious Gordon Ryan, the 20-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu prodigy said he still wishes his rival a speedy recovery and will be ready for that match anytime once he’s back to 100 percent.

The youngest IBJJF world champion was recently at Lumpinee Stadium cornering his twin Kade Ruotolo, who successfully defended his ONE lightweight submission grappling crown against Tommy Langaker.

He spoke with Nic Atkin of the South China Morning Post and renewed his challenge to arguably the pound-for-pound best in the world:

“I'm ready to take that match whenever he's ready. So I guess he's a little sick right now so it might take a minute, but let's go.”

Watch Tye Ruotolo’s full interview in its entirety:

Ryan, of course, is currently dealing with a serious bout of stomach ulcers, which was made worse by ineffective antibiotics he took for a strep infection.

The pair of ADCC alumni figured in a heated online back-and-forth earlier this year, with both sides proclaiming they’ll beat the other in an all-grappling war.

While that dream showdown never materialized, Ruotolo has made it his mission to take out all the grappling greats in his way and eventually tussle with Ryan.

The Atos product has stayed active this year and returned to his roots competing in gi at the IBJJF World Championships 2023, where he nabbed the bronze medal in his middleweight debut.

Prior to that, Ruotolo outclassed ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10.

Relieve that highly technical chess match by rewatching the entire card, which is available free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

