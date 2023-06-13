Tye Ruotolo urges grapplers to train in gi and nogi after third-place finish at IBJJF World Championship 2023

ONE submission grappling superstar Tye Ruotolo left a word of advice for Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners around the globe.

While no-gi has certainly trended upward across the world in recent years, the youngest IBJJF black belt world champion urged his fellow jiujiteros to still honor the kimono and practice both disciplines.

In the aftermath of his bronze medal finish in the recently concluded IBJJF World Championship 2023, Ruotolo reflected on his performance and shared nuggets of wisdom:

“Learn from my mistake, never stop training gi and nogi!” he wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Ruotolo, who’s also a prominent voice in the battle against performance-enhancing drugs in the sport, ended his message with an inspiring sentiment for everyone who practices “The Gentle Art”:

“Also when competition gets tougher (which it will) don’t turn to steroids. Embrace the challenge and find techniques that work on stronger opponents. This road is long and challenging but that’s what makes it so rewarding. Enjoy every day on the mats. See you soon 💪🏾”

After out-grappling the bigger Renier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10 last May, Ruotolo returned to his roots and donned the gi for his middleweight debut (82 kg) in the prestigious tournament.

The San Diego, California native breezed through his first two opponents and won by submission.

Unfortunately, he was met with a roadblock in the semifinals, losing to eventual champion Jansen Gomes Ramos by points.

Still, the Atos product has already vowed to return better than ever next year and come back with his twin brother and reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo.

