Tye Ruotolo looks to finish Adrian Lee in pro MMA debut at ONE Fight Night 35: “I don't want to leave it up to the judges”

Reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States is determined to make a statement in his highly anticipated MMA debut by securing a finish against Singaporean-American star ‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee.

The 21-year-old grappling superstar will step into the mixed martial arts realm for the first time when he faces the youngest member of the legendary Lee family at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video.

Their all-American showdown represents a fascinating clash of disciplines, with Ruotolo's world-class submission grappling chops pitted against Lee's well-rounded MMA skill set and world championship-level training.

When asked how he sees the fight unfolding and whether he plans on finishing Lee, Ruotolo told Clocked N Loaded:

"Yes, sir. That's the plan. Anything I do, I don't want to leave it up to the judges. So, yeah, I'm going to plan to finish no matter what. Sooner the better. But, yeah, it's going to keep putting in the work. And yeah, I'm excited, bro."

Check out the interview below:

The bout will give American audiences a prime opportunity to witness Ruotolo's transition from pure grappling to the complexities of mixed martial arts.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video will go down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, Sept. 5. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.

Tye Ruotolo ready to face ONE Championship royalty in Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video

American BJJ sensation Tye Ruotolo is excited to face off with ‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee, who comes from the famed Lee family of ONE Championship.

The welterweight submission grappling king says he’s found a worthy foe for his upcoming MMA debut at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video.

Ruotolo added:

“He comes from the Lee family, you know. I didn't realize that he was very similar to how I am in jiu-jitsu, you know, since he was a little kid, you know, training his whole life.”

