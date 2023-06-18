Tye Ruotolo plans to make transition to MMA just like his twin, Kade

American submission grappler Tye Ruotolo is ready to take his career to the next level.

There was always a chance that he would transition from Brazilian jiu-jitsu to MMA when Tye, alongside his twin brother Kade, joined ONE Championship in 2022. Since their entry on the global stage, the brothers have remained undefeated with seven straight wins and three submissions combined.

Both guys have made a immense impression in the world of BJJ with their grappling-heavy background and their persistence to push the boundaries of the sport. Now, they've made the bold decision to continue building their legacy under the MMA banner as well.

On transitioning to MMA, Tye Ruotolo told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) this week:

"100% I want to make the transition right there with them. I got just as much love for the sport of MMA. So I want to mix it up. I love it.”

Generally speaking, wrestlers with strong BJJ backgrounds have, in most cases, found success in an MMA setting.

No. 5 ranked featherweight, ‘The Killer’ Garry Tonon, for instance was one of the first guys in ONE Championship to make a smooth transition from BJJ to MMA with considerable success. In fact, six out of his seven wins have ended quickly, with four submissions and two knockouts.

‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder is also considered one of the most dangerous MMA fighters in the world as a direct result of his insane grappling skills. He represented his gym and country on the global stage well by combining his striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu to create a near-perfect record of 16-1.

And now that Tye Ruotolo has beaten De Ridder in a submission-only grappling match, it’s only added more fuel to the fire. He’s looking forward to meeting De Ridder again under the MMA ruleset to establish himself as a legitimate MMA fighter.

