Tye Ruotolo pleased to put 'love-hate' coaching role aside for world title defense vs Dante Leon: "Happy to be back"

While recuperating from his injury, reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo played the role of being a coach on the sidelines for his twin brother Kade in his MMA fights.

Although he enjoyed the mixed and roller-coaster ride of emotions during his tenure as the tactician and corner who was barking out instructions ringside, Tye admitted that he was happy to finally return to action.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the 22-year-old BJJ savant shared this thought by saying:

"So, for sure, some love-hate feelings there [by playing the role of a coach over the past few months]. But I'm happy to be back."

Tye Ruotolo is scheduled to face Dante Leon on May 2, where he will defend his 26-pound golden belt against him in front of the packed Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand, at ONE Fight Night 31.

This will be the third meeting between Ruotolo and Leon, as they previously scored victories against each other in the first two matches.

Tye Ruotolo recommends jiu-jitsu for individuals who want to constantly learn

The Atos-affiliated athlete also talked to Combat Sports Today for an interview and explained why the gentle art is the ideal sport for individuals who like to learn constantly.

According to Tye Ruotolo, jiu-jitsu is a hard sport to master because of the countless techniques that could be absorbed:

"I say it's perfect for someone that wants to learn. If you like learning in jiu-jitsu, that's the best thing, because you will never stop learning. Every day you'll lean something. You know, there's thousands of techniques that are created, and more being created every day. It's impossible to master it, you know."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

