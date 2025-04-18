ONE world champion Tye Ruotolo says jiu-jitsu's endless evolution makes mastery impossible: "You will never stop learning”

Tye Ruotolo believes there's no such thing as mastering jiu-jitsu.

Regarded as one of the greatest BJJ specialists in the world, Ruotolo is a perfect 7-0 under the ONE Championship banner and the first-ever ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion in promotional history.

But as good as Ruotolo is, he's still not a master of the gentle art. In fact, Ruotolo doesn't believe you can ever truly master the sport because it's always evolving.

That makes it the perfect sport for people from all walks of life looking to jump in and learn. In an interview with Combat Sports Today, Ruotolo said:

"I say it's perfect for someone that wants to learn. If you like learning in jiu-jitsu, that's the best thing, because you will never stop learning".

"Every day you'll learn something. You know, there's thousands of techniques that are created, and more being created every day. It's impossible to master it, you know."

Tye Ruotolo meets Canadian BJJ star Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on Friday, May 2, Tye Ruotolo will put his 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold on the line at ONE Fight Night 31, airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada.

Standing in Ruotolo's way of a second straight successful defense will be Canadian grappling star Dante Leon.

Leon has looked nothing short of spectacular in his first two promotional appearances, securing a submission victory over Bruno Pucci before returning less than a month later to defeat Tommy Langaker via unanimous decision.

Can Leon do what no man has done before and hand Tye Ruotolo his first loss inside the Circle, or will the Atos Jiu-Jitsu star keep his 'O' and his gold intact?

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

