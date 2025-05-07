Tye Ruotolo praises Nong-O's bonus-winning display vs Kongthoranee in redo: "That was such a gnarly match"

Reigning undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo was impressed by the performance of former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama during his rematch against Kongthoranee in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 31 last May 2.

Ad

Nong-O avenged his previous loss to Konghoranee in February with a masterful unanimous decision victory to return to the winner's circle and get one back against him, as they thrilled the fans in attendance at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with veteran journalist Nick Atkin, Ruotolo expressed admiration for the striking masterclass that Nong-O displayed, which eventually earned him a $50,000 performance bonus, as the BJJ phenom said:

Ad

Trending

"[There were] not many tonight. Nong O just got one, first of the night. I think Nong O deserved it for sure. That was such a gnarly match."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Tye Ruotolo's interview here:

Ad

Ruotolo was also successful in his world title defense against the challenge of rival Dante Leon in the card's co-main event with a unanimous decision nod from the judges and retained his 26-pound golden belt.

Tye Ruotolo admits he had ring rust in his return against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31

Despite the convincing win against the 29-year-old Canadian challenger, the Atos representative admitted that he needed to shake off the ring rust he had after being forced to be on the sidelines for almost 10 months due to a nasty knee injury.

Ad

Nonetheless, the 22-year-old phenom was satisfied with the performance that he put up, as he told Nick Atkin in his post-fight interview:

"I felt like I had a little bit of 'ring rust' I had to shake off. But I definitely feel like I got a dominant win, so I was happy with that at least."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 via the free event replay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.