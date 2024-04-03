Tye Ruotolo predicts how he'll submit Izaak Michell at ONE Fight Night 21: "Whichever way it happens"

Tye Ruotolo has no plans of surrendering his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against gutsy challenger Izaak Michell.

The youngest IBJJF world champion will be defending his 26 pounds of gold for the first time on April 5 against the decorated Australian grappler in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs Nicolas on Prime Video.

A submission hunter through and through, Ruotolo says he won't settle for a decision victory this time and wants to make Michell quit this coming Friday.

Speaking to ONE, the 21-year-old savant shared his desire to find the challenger's neck and apply one of his signature blood chokes:

"I think I'm gonna get on his back and choke him, or guillotine. I don't really know how I'm going to submit him, I just have faith that I'm gonna submit him. Whichever way it happens, I'll take."

Tye Ruotolo is indeed one of the most versatile grapplers in the world today.

However, it's no secret that he prefers to drown his opponents with overwhelming pressure before pushing them to their breaking point by taking away their airspace.

The Atos stud already proved his lethal choking arsenal when he cinched in a D'Arce choke over Garry Tonon and forced Dagi Arslanaliev to yield via rear-naked choke.

Let's see if Ruotolo can live up to his promise and submit the durable Izaak Michell at ONE Fight Night 21.

Tye Ruotolo praises Izaak Michell's "chill" personality

While Ruotolo will do everything in his power to destroy Michell at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, it's all good once the match is over.

The San Diego, California, native, after all, sees a lot of similarities between him and his upcoming challenger. Aside from their top-notch grappling skills, Michell also shares the champ's love for surfing.

Tye Ruotolo told the South China Morning Post:

"Izaak, he's got a cool lifestyle. I've seen in Australia, with him surfing and all that. We'll see after [if we connect] but yeah he's doing good stuff. I'm excited to have a match with him."

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live in US primetime on April 5, free of existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

See the full interview below:

