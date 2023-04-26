Brazilian jiu-jitsu savant Tye Ruotolo has every submission imaginable in his arsenal but admits there’s one choke that he holds dear in his heart.

The 20-year-old prodigy, who will be fighting Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10 next month, revealed his affinity for D’Arce choke, also known as the Brabo choke in gi.

Popularized by Renzo Gracie blackbelt Joe D’Arce, the technique is similar to the more popular Anaconda choke but is executed in a different manner.

The choking arm is threaded under the near arm in front of the opponent’s neck, while the other arm is placed on top of the choking arm to secure the grip.

Tye Ruotolo, along with his twin brother and current ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade, has mastered this technique down to the T.

In an interview with Kriel Ibarrola of The MMA Superfan, the Atos standout shared why the D’Arce is considered his signature move:

“I don’t know what it is. We got these long arms and it kind of helps. Once you learn the mechanics of the D’Arce, the set-ups come from everywhere. That’s why it’s always been our favorite. We can jump into them, we can fly, we can dive. It’s real exciting and it’s an effective choke too. That’s why it has always gravitated our interest.”

Watch the interview below:

The youngest IBJJF black belt world champion has tapped countless adversaries over the years with his favorite technique.

ONE fans witnessed how devastating it can be when Ruotolo successfully D’Arced Garry Tonon into submission at ONE 157 last year.

That brilliant 97-second submission even earned him ONE’s 2022 Grappling Submission of the Year honor.

Relive that brilliant finish here:

On May 5, at the 1stBank Center in Colorado, we’ll see if Tye Ruotolo can catch Reinier de Ridder with his patented submission.

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III will air live and free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes