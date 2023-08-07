Tye Ruotolo ready for ONE world title shot: “Whatever ONE’s plans are for me, I’m ready to fulfill them”

Submission grappling superstar Tye Ruotolo looked absolutely spectacular last Friday night, in an impressive submission victory over No.2-ranked lightweight MMA contender Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

His performance was so impressive that ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong decided to give Ruotolo yet another $50,000 performance bonus, as well as a shot at the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch Chilson in the ring, Ruotolo said he was ready for the opportunity to capture ONE gold.

The 20-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt said:

“Whatever ONE’s plans are for me, I’m ready to fulfill them. They want to do a 185 [pound] division, I would love to take that. That would be amazing - fight guys around my same size and keep doing jits.”

The sky’s the limit for Ruotolo, and if he can win the ONE world title, it will further cement his greatness in the world of submission grappling. However, the 20-year-old American is also looking at potentially a new venture soon.

Ruotolo added:

“MMA in the near future too, for sure.”

He and his twin brother Kade, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, have long hinted at a transition to MMA.

Could we see the Ruotolo brothers throwing it down with the world’s best MMA fighters soon? That would definitely be a sight to behold.

ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.